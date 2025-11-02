Fusion quiet on claim of disconnect

The Fusion Superplex complex has been forced to rely on its back-up generator for at least three consecutive days this week after Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) disconnected its electricity supply over an unpaid bill.

Tribune Business understands that the Gladstone Road-based cinema and entertainment complex, which overlooks the intersection with JFK Drive, has been operating on generator power since Monday after BPL acted on what sources alleged was a substantial sum in arrears.

During three consecutive daily visits to the property this week, between Tuesday and Thursday, a Tribune Business reporter confirmed the generator located at the rear of the complex was running continuously to provide power to the entertainment and cinema venue.

Multiple attempts were made to contact Carlos Foulkes, the cinema and entertainment complex's chief executive, for comment. He initially asked this newspaper to submit written messaged questions, but no response was received up to press time and further calls were not answered.

When contacted for comment, Tecoyo Bridgewater, Fusion Superplex’s chief legal officer, said he was unable to speak as he was off-island and would have to follow up on the matter by contacting staff here. No further comment was received from him.

Several hundred persons are understood to be employed at Fusion Superplex. BPL sources, when contacted for comment, did not deny that its power supply had been cut by the state-owned utility and coyly indicated that this is what has happened.