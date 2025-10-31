Grand Bahama Games to return

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE Grand Bahama Games will kick off on Monday, November 3, marking its return after more than a decade.

Organisers announced that the event and competition will start with volleyball at the Eight Mile Rock Gymnasium.

Grand Bahama Sports Council President Darold Weir urged athletes and residents to come out in full support.

“We are moving forward as planned,” Mr Weir said. “We’re encouraging all athletes, teams, and supporters to come out and be a part of the Games. This is a celebration of island unity, talent, and sportsmanship.”

Athletes from the island’s five constituencies — East Grand Bahama, West Grand Bahama, Central Grand Bahama, Pineridge, and Marco City — will compete in volleyball, softball, basketball, soccer, and baseball.

This year’s Games will also pay tribute to Churchill Tener-Knowles, a national sporting enthusiast and activist who helped establish the Grand Bahama Games when it first began in 1992 and served as its longtime chairman.

He will be honored for his decades of contribution to sports development and his pivotal role in uniting communities through athletics.

Mr Tener-Knowles is also the founder and chairman of the Grand Bahama Regatta Committee and has been inducted into several Halls of Fame, including the International Softball Federation Hall of Fame, the Bahamas National Sports Hall of Fame, the Bahamas Softball Federation Hall of Fame, and the Grand Bahama Sports Hall of Fame.

Earlier this month, organisers noted that the return of the Games after more than a decade is expected to reignite community pride, boost local tourism, and provide economic benefits for Grand Bahama.

The event will also serve as a prelude to the Bahamas Games, scheduled to be held in New Providence in 2026.

Mr Weir said the Sports Council has been working closely with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and other partners to ensure that facilities are ready and that logistics are in place.

“We want everyone to come out and support our local athletes,” he added. “This is our time to show that Grand Bahama’s sporting spirit is alive and strong.”



