Man accused of gun assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after being accused of assaulting a couple with a gun in the Mall at Marathon parking lot earlier this month.

Prosecutors allege that Dallas Turnquest, 19, assaulted Alberto Sears and Kaitlyn Breynen with a gun during a confrontation near Island Luck on October 15.

Turnquest calmly pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

His bail was set at $7,000 with one or two sureties. Under his bail conditions, he must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Wednesday by 6pm.

Turnquest returns to court for trial on February 9, 2026.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes was the prosecutor.