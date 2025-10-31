Mother found sleeping in car with sons now has housing

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

Lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A SINGLE mother who made national headlines after being forced to sleep in her car with her two autistic sons is now staying in temporary housing provided by the Department of Social Services.

Ameca Ford McKenzie, 47, said she and her sons were recently placed in an assisted living facility for several months while she works to get back on her feet.

The mother of two said the move has brought relief and stability after a traumatic few weeks. Her sons, ages 14 and eight, are recovering emotionally from the ordeal.

“The boys are doing well. They are recuperating. You know they are getting over all that trauma that they went through” she said. “I am still trying to get my head together.”

Ms McKenzie said she continues to receive small donations and words of encouragement from people touched by her story.

She said she is still actively seeking further assistance as she works toward regaining independence and securing permanent housing for her family.

“I’m hopeful that by the end of our stay, we’ll have permanent housing,” she said.

Her situation gained attention last week after The Tribune reported that she and her sons had spent two nights sleeping in her car at Saunders Beach after being evicted from their apartment.

The mother of two, who lost her husband to colon cancer earlier this year, said financial hardship made it difficult to keep up with rent payments.

Her case sparked discussion about housing insecurity and the challenges faced by single parents of children with special needs.