NJC: National Junkanoo parades “remain on track”

The National Junkanoo Committee (NJC) has dismissed reports of uncertainty surrounding this year’s Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades, insisting that preparations are “well underway” and the national events remain on schedule.

In a public statement issued Friday, the NJC said Junkanooers across multiple organizations are “in their shacks building, designing, and preparing to bring their music, costumes, and creativity to Bay Street this Christmas season.”

The clarification follows a statement earlier in the day from the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JCNP), which confirmed that several major A groups — including the Saxons Superstars, Roots, One Family, and the Valley Boys — would not participate in the government-managed parades, and instead plan to host independent community Junkanoo events.

The Tribune reported on the groups’ withdrawal ahead of the JCNP’s announcement Friday morning, a move that raised questions about the future of the national parades.

However, the NJC said it has received no formal communication from any major group indicating plans to withdraw. It added that sponsors remain “fully committed” to the government-run parades and have reaffirmed their support for the NJC’s management and coordination of this year’s events.

“The NJC remains focused on ensuring a safe, fair, and transparent parade experience that celebrates the rhythm, unity, and artistry of Bahamian culture,” the committee said.

“Junkanoo belongs to the people — and the NJC is committed to ensuring that the sound of the drums, horns, and cowbells fill Bay Street this Christmas on New Providence, as they have for generations.”