OEF: Hurricanes never a distant threat

By Keyron Smith

As Hurricane Melissa moved across the Caribbean and The Bahamas, we were all reminded once again of both our vulnerability and our strength. I was scheduled to attend a regional conference in Jamaica this week, but as Hurricane Melissa approached, I decided to cancel my trip. Eventually, the conference was cancelled too.

Witnessing the destruction, loss, and human suffering in Melissa’s wake was a sobering reminder of what truly matters during and in the aftermath of such adversity: community, compassion, collective responsibility, and action.

Hurricanes have never been distant threats. They are recurring realities that test our preparedness, our systems, and our unity as a people. Each hurricane season, I reflect on the importance of the nonprofit sector to The Bahamas’ national response and recovery activities, not just in the face of natural disasters, but in any crisis. Across our islands, non-profit organisations are often the first to mobilise and the last to stand down. NPOs feed families, organise volunteers, deliver critical supplies, and help communities rebuild long after the headlines fade.

A great example of local nonprofits stepping into action was the National Feeding Programme, which operated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. I believe that this was one of the largest and most ambitious social support initiatives in Bahamian history.

Non-profits across the country leveraged their networks, volunteers, and partnerships to ensure that food reached vulnerable individuals and many families in need. As noted in the recent Auditor General’s report, the programme was delivered at an overall administrative cost of only eight percent, a testament to the efficiency of non-profits and their ability to stretch resources and meet needs. That level of efficiency is rarely seen in programs of such national scale and underscores the power of partnership when we work together.

Importantly, some nonprofits, such as the One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF), went even further by also contributing funds and resources to strengthen and extend the program’s reach. When supply lines were stretched or resources delayed, local nonprofits stepped in without hesitation, driven by care and determination to meet the needs of the communities we serve.

However, it is also true that, in the aftermath, NGOs found themselves caught in the crosswinds of politics and public misunderstanding; becoming what some might call “collateral damage”.

What should have been celebrated as a national model of partnership became a lesson in how easily unity can fracture if politics overshadows purpose. That experience was disheartening, but it revealed an important lesson to all of us across the country. It reminded us that when good work becomes politicised, it undermines trust, slows progress, and weakens the partnerships that make resilience possible when navigating disasters.

As someone who leads within this sector, I hope what transpired never happens again. Our national pride and duty can transcend party politics, especially in unprecedented times and moments of national crisis. I share this perspective not to assign blame, but to encourage reflection and improvement. Politics, when focused on the right priorities, can be a powerful force for good. When we focus on solutions that unite rather than divide, we create the conditions for lasting community wealth and resilience.

One practical way politics and policy can achieve this is through national incentives that encourage individual and corporate giving, which can potentially be implemented through tax credits, matching-fund programs, or public recognition initiatives that reward generosity and corporate social responsibility. By using policy to support philanthropy, we can strengthen nonprofits and channel more resources directly into community development, disaster preparedness, and social innovation.

That is why the recent meeting of the Non-Governmental Consultation Council (NGCC) established under the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) authority is such an encouraging and timely step. It reflects a renewed commitment to collaboration between government and civil society, providing a formal platform for dialogue, coordination, and shared vision.

Reflecting on Hurricane Dorian, OEF successfully supported 600 evacuees on Eleuthera through international and local partnerships. Other international and local nonprofits and agencies made significant contributions to the relief and recovery efforts in Abaco and Grand Bahama. To remain prepared, we must continue to invest in systems, partnerships, the sector, and agencies that focus on fostering community resilience and can facilitate recovery when called upon. Everyone has a role to play, and when we each understand our role and do our part, we build efficient strategies and communities that can withstand even the most extreme obstacles and challenges.

To strengthen the nonprofit sector is to strengthen The Bahamas. Our organisations are not just emergency responders; we are also long-term nation builders and community partners. We advance education, health, food security, environmental stewardship, heritage preservation, and economic empowerment by bridging the gap between national vision and community reality. We know that true resilience and sustainability begin at the community level. These attributes are not built in the eye of storms, but rather in the calm long before it arrives, through unity, foresight, and shared responsibility. When politics enables generosity and nonprofits are supported and empowered to lead and serve, we can align our efforts and build fortified communities that endure and thrive long after the storms have passed.

• Keyron Smith is the president and chief executive officer at the One Eleuthera Foundation and Centre for Training and Innovation. Established in 2012, the One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) is a non-profit organisation located in Rock Sound, Eleuthera. For more information, visit www.oneeleuthera.org or email info@oneeleuthera. org.