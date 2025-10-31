Plane lands without landing gear at Exuma airport

A U.S.-registered aircraft was forced to land without its landing gear at Exuma International Airport around 5pm Friday after experiencing a mechanical malfunction, authorities confirmed.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) said the Piper PA34 aircraft, registration N9528C, suffered a landing gear failure that caused it to touch down without its wheels.
No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
