Psychiatric evaluation ordered

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN accused of breaking into Flamingos Bar on East Bay Street last week was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation for erratic behaviour in court yesterday.
Prosecutors allege that Yves Francois, 43, broke into Flamingos and stole $989 worth of bar and restaurant inventory on October 24.
Francois was charged with shopbreaking, stealing, and receiving before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly.
He did not enter a plea to the charges because he was reportedly speaking incoherently and muttering under his breath.
Francois will receive a psychological evaluation while on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He returns to court on December 11.
Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom was the prosecutor.
