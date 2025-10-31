Psychiatric evaluation ordered

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of breaking into Flamingos Bar on East Bay Street last week was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation for erratic behaviour in court yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Yves Francois, 43, broke into Flamingos and stole $989 worth of bar and restaurant inventory on October 24.

Francois was charged with shopbreaking, stealing, and receiving before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly.

He did not enter a plea to the charges because he was reportedly speaking incoherently and muttering under his breath.

Francois will receive a psychological evaluation while on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He returns to court on December 11.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom was the prosecutor.