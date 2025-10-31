‘Stop overlooking residents in Abaco'

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

REBUILDING challenges and frustration over lingering infrastructure problems continue to shape political debate in North Abaco, where newly ratified Free National Movement candidate Terrece Bootle-Laing has entered the race promising stronger advocacy for residents who say they feel overlooked.

Ms Bootle, a long-time Abaco resident, said she is drawing attention to issues she believes have gone unaddressed since Hurricane Dorian devastated the island in 2019. She cited deteriorating roads, the stalled restoration of Treasure Cay International Airport and Cooperstown Clinic, and unmaintained verges among persistent problems.

Residents, she said, often complain that their concerns only gain attention after public outcry. She added that some residents believe their voices are not adequately represented in Parliament.

The North Abaco seat is currently held by Progressive Liberal Party MP Kirk Cornish, who has said he intends to seek renomination. His time in office has been marked by controversy—he was acquitted of rape and assault charges in 2024 and faced criticism a year earlier after publicly calling himself the “Prime Minister of Abaco”, for which he later apologised.

Ms Bootle said that during her campaign outreach, residents have highlighted issues ranging from shanty town growth and poor street lighting to sea wall erosion in the cays. She said she hopes to focus on infrastructure repair and youth empowerment if elected.



