Teen admits to having loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGE boy was remanded to prison yesterday after admitting to possessing a loaded firearm last weekend.

The 17-year-old, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was found with a black and green XDM Springfield .40 pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition on October 26 in New Providence.

He pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

However, sentencing was deferred until a family member could be present in court.

The teen will return for sentencing on November 6 and will remain at the adolescent unit of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until then.

Corporal 3738 Johnson was the prosecutor.



