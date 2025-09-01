Bahamas claims five medals in Battle of the Islands Tournament

WITH just four members on the team, the Bahamas walked away with five medals from the Battle of the Islands Tournament in St. Maarten over the weekend.

The team, representing the All-Out Boxing Club sanctioned by the Bahamas World Boxing Federation, captured three gold and two silver medals.

Head coach Jermaine Gibson said it was a good experience for Team Bahamas.

“The kids enjoyed the competition. They loved it,” Gibson said.

Anai Powell, in showcasing his composure, heart and the ability to execute his corner’s instructions, was disciplined enough to pull off a majority decision over his opponent for the gold.

Keano Cox didn’t have to sweat it out as his opponent suffered injuries on fight day and was unable to appear in the ring.

As a result, Cox was awarded the gold via a walkover.

Jahmal Smalls Jr. was too intimidating for his opponent, who withdrew after seeing his size. Smalls Jr was awarded the gold. He then accepted an open bout against any available fighter, who was too aggressive throwing three illegal blows to the back of the head.

Smalls Jr’s corner stopped the fight to protect him. After a draining weight cut, Colon Smith battled through a tough three-round war.

Despite his heart and effort, he dropped a close decision and earned silver.