BPL: Andros power mostly restored after Fresh Creek station fire

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) says electricity has been restored to nearly all impacted communities in Central Andros after a fire destroyed part of its Fresh Creek Power Station early Sunday morning.

In a statement, BPL confirmed that power was restored as far as Cargill Creek by 10pm yesterday. Behring Point is the only remaining community still without electricity as of this morning. Officials expect service there to be restored by noon today.

The utility said power is currently being supplied through its North Station, while rental generator units are en route from Grand Bahama to support operations. All commercial customers on the island remain on generator power until technical checks are complete.

“Once we complete all of our technical checks and the power generation system on the island has been stabilized, we can begin to bring them back online on a case-by-case basis,” said Marvin Greene, BPL’s Regional Manager for the Northern Division, Family Islands.

According to BPL, all schools on Andros—except those in Behring Point—have had their power supply restored.

The company thanked Andros residents for their patience and praised the efforts of its staff, as well as the support of the Atlantic Undersea Test & Evaluation Center (AUTEC) Navy Base, whose personnel helped extinguish the blaze.