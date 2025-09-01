Donte Coastal Athletic Association Institutional Scholar-Athlete of Year

THE Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association congratulates Donte Armbrister who received the Coastal Athletic Association 2024-2025 Institutional Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award for men’s tennis.

The 23-year-old unassuming lefty and four-time Davis Cupper has been serving aces all around both on and off the court.

Fresh from The Bahamas’ recent Davis Cup win last month going undefeated in his singles performance and contributing to the success of the the team, Donte continues to make his mark.

Culminating his four-year phenomenal stint with the Hampton University’s Men’s Tennis Team (Pirates) this past semester, Armbrister has punctuated his college tennis career in grand style, capturing the “CAA 2024-2025 Institutional Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award for Men’s Tennis.”

The Coastal Athletics Association conference is affiliated with NCAA Division 1 and is comprised of some 13 teams.

Armbrister learned the great news upon his return to college for the fall semester. He was bestowed a plaque and a monetary award.

His coach Popovic, who nominated him for this prestigious collegiate tennis award, had this to say about him:

“From day one, Donte has set the tone both on and off the court. He leads with integrity, humility, and a relentless work ethic that elevates everyone around him,” he said. “Whether at a practice or engaging with underclassmen, or competing in high-pressure matches, Donte exemplifies poise, passion, and professionalism.

“His influence reaches far beyond athletics – he is a true student-athlete, excelling academically and consistently taking initiative in campus and community outreach initiatives. What makes Donte especially deserving of this honour is his ability to bring people together and lead with purpose.”

Armbrister is entering this last semester with a cumulative GPA of 4.075 and is on his “final stretch” of completing his master of science degree in sport administration with concentration in sport business leadership.

He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in management in May 2025 with honours.

This semester, Arimbrister is getting a glimpse of the other side of tennis, as he now serves as grad assistant/sssistant coach for Hampton University Tennis, the amazing team that he has been honoured to be a part of for his entire college tennis career.

“I am honored and thankful for being a part of the 2024-2025 class of the CAA Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees,” Armbrister said.

“Firstly, I want to thank God for blessing me with the Academic and Athletic aptitude to be able to be presented with opportunities such as this one. Secondly, I would like to thank my loving mother who has always supported me and drives me to be a better player on the court but, more importantly, an even better person off the court.”

He also thank his family and other supporters for their continuous words of encouragement.

“Next, I would like to extend my gratitude to Hampton University for believing in me to represent our Pirate Nation proudly. I hope that I exemplified “The Standard of Excellence” that we as Pirates always strive for,” he said.

“Last, but not least, I like to give a special shout-out to my team. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for trusting me to be the anchor for the team. They have made my time at Hampton an unforgettable one. Moreover, I am proud of how we have made each other better players and human beings.”

Armbrister is the son of immediate past president of the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association, Darnette Weir and tennis enthusiast Trevor Armbrister.

His mother commented that her son has always excelled both scholastically and athletically and his plethora of awards, commendations and accomplishments over the years have only validated that he is a force to be reckoned with.

She gave thanks to the Almighty God for giving her son the opportunities to showcase his talents/gifts and for allowing him to remain injury free thus far.

Weir added that despite all of the accolades bestowed upon Armbrister, the qualities she admires most about her son are: his love for family, his humility and his stance on not being judgemental of others but to see the good in people.