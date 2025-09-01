Dorian Memories still raw - but signs of recovery emerge

By DENISE MAYCOCK

SIX years after Hurricane Dorian devastated Grand Bahama and Abaco, some survivors say the memories remain as raw as ever, with communities still struggling to rebuild even as signs of recovery emerge.

In East Grand Bahama, where the monster storm swallowed entire settlements, Vivian McIntosh still recalls the terror of being trapped inside her home as floodwaters rose to the ceiling. She, her father, and cousin Freeman Carey chose to stay behind despite evacuation warnings.

“Never in my wildest dream, I could have imagined the horror, the horrific experience, we would have endured,” Ms McIntosh said.

“We had water up to about almost 8ft of water in our house. I spent hours in that deep water unable to swim. It was so bad, my cousin did not survive. We were trapped and couldn’t move; there was nowhere to go; the community was flooded.”

Dorian made landfall on September 1, 2019, as the strongest hurricane ever to strike The Bahamas — a Category 5 system packing 185mph winds and a storm surge more than 20 feet high. It devastated Abaco before stalling over Grand Bahama for nearly two days, leaving destruction, displacement, and mass casualties in its wake.

Ms McIntosh admitted she underestimated the danger because earlier storms had caused flooding but not catastrophe. “We got the evacuation orders but because it was not mandatory, I said I would stay home because we’ve had hurricanes and water before, and I didn’t think it would have been that bad,” she recalled.

She said she only survived by sheer willpower. “I thought that I may not survive this, but when I opened my mouth, I spoke life. And so I fought for my life based on what I was speaking. I didn’t go by what I was thinking or feeling — I wanted to live, and so I fought to live.”

Six years later, she has processed her trauma by writing a book, Anchored… Faith that Held in the Flood, which she launched this week. “After six years, right now I’m feeling grateful, but prior to this, I was anxious. I processed it for six years and was able to put things in perspective; I realised that I was one of the fortunate people to survive Dorian. So, the way I look at Dorian now, is different,” she said.

Two memorial markers have been placed at the entrance of Freetown to honour her cousin Freeman Carey and Alfred Adderley, both of whom perished in the storm. Across East Grand Bahama, 26 markers commemorate lives lost — 17 in High Rock, seven in McLean’s Town, and two in Freetown. Wreaths are laid at the sites each year.

But the community itself remains scarred. Many residents still live in unfinished homes, some displaced permanently. The local church has yet to be repaired, and schools such as High Rock Primary and Sweeting’s Cay Primary remain closed. “It’s a depressing situation, but everyone is just doing what they have to do to maintain the high spirit,” Ms McIntosh said. “A lot of homes are still not finished, and many people are still displaced. Some of them don’t have the money to rebuild and can’t afford to, and a lot of people have moved out. So, you know, Dorian has definitely left a void in the community.”

Abaco recovery

In Abaco, residents gathered Sunday for a memorial service at Friendship Tabernacle Church, where community leaders reflected on recovery and resilience.

Island Administrator Stephen Wilson said the southern districts are rebounding, with more homes rebuilt and businesses reopening. “The island itself is coming back, especially in the southern areas, very well compared to where it was after the passage of Dorian. There is now rebuilding, and some homes still need repairs, and there are buildings that need to be demolished, but you can see that there are significant improvements,” he said.

He pointed to a rebound in tourism and employment, particularly in Marsh Harbour and North Abaco. He also noted the destruction of the island’s Haitian shanty towns. “You can’t see any more shanty towns, unless you go through the bushes, you might find some. But from the roadside, you can’t see any shanty towns — they are not visible now, unlike prior to 2019.”

Still, he reminded residents that many lives were lost. “You know we can’t bring back the lives of persons that have gone, but we continue to pray for the families,” he said.

Mr Wilson added that more hurricane shelters are needed in North Abaco, as the existing facility cannot hold the entire community. He praised churches for opening their doors during past disasters and said residents are now taking hurricane preparedness more seriously.

Chief Councillor Deangelo Edgecombe described the recovery as remarkable. “Witnessing major devastation post Dorian, our optimism was that maybe we would get back to some normalcy in ten to 12 years,” he said. “But honestly, people in Abaco have demonstrated resilience. Our expectation was cut in half — because in six years, the majority of businesses at this time are back. You have new businesses, and I think the people of Abaco did well.”

He estimated that 80 to 90 percent of schools, clinics, churches, and other critical infrastructure have been restored, though some projects remain outstanding. He said educators who were relocated during the storm have returned, and many residents who left have since come back.

Still, he acknowledged the emotional weight of the anniversary. “It’s an ongoing experience, and for some folks, the experience is worse than others. In North Abaco, we got a good beating, but it wasn’t anything compared to what folks in Central Abaco endured. I’m pretty sure going into the anniversary, some folks still carry hurtful memories because people were injured, and people lost their lives.”