GAIN AN EDGE: BTVI sees record enrolment as accreditation now in sight

In an historic show of national interest in technical education, 1,448 new students will be attending the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) this semester – the largest intake of students in its history.

Of the 1,448 students, 992 have been accepted at the New Providence Main Campus and the remaining 456 are spread across Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.

BTVI’s president, Dr Linda A Davis said the surge signals growing confidence in the nation’s premier institution for hands-on, workforce-ready training.

“Trades have a remarkable part to play in national development. BTVI is the training ground of the nation’s workforce. We are the launchpad for trades. There is worth, there is merit, there is value in the trades. Covid taught us that the tradespeople really make the world tick,” she stated.

BTVI’s significant growth in enrolment comes as it positions itself for major advancements, including anticipated accreditation from the Council on Occupational Education (COE) and continued progress towards accreditation by the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas (NAECOB).

Dr Davis emphasised that accreditation goes beyond external validation, underscoring the institution’s focus on relevance and quality in vocational education. She expressed optimism about the imminent COE accreditation decision, emphasising the hard work that has gone into the intensive exercise by the entire internal BTVI community and external stakeholders including industry partners and members of the committed Institutional Advisory Committee and Occupational Advisory Committee members.

“Accreditation is not about receiving external validation. It’s about demonstrating that we are consistently delivering quality, relevant education that meets both local and global standards,” said Dr Davis.

“We are eagerly awaiting the final word and I’m very proud of how far we’ve come as an institution. Our team has delivered well below the average time, which is a testament to the dedication and excellence that drives us. This is a game-changing moment for BTVI,” she added.

Beyond listening out for positive accreditation news, additional exciting news about BTVI was recently announced by Prime Minister Philip Davis. The government has granted land to BTVI for the building of a new campus; it’s a transformative step after 65 years at the main campus, Old Trail Road.

Reflecting on the move, Dr Davis said: “This campus has served us faithfully for over six decades. It is the grounds on which generations have been trained. But the future demands more. Moving to a new campus is not just a change of address; it is a bold leap forward in how we deliver technical and vocational education in this country.”

“We have done a remarkable job with the little that we have. We are excited about expanding our footprint. We’re excited about customising programmes and I must add that we are unashamedly applied. We’re excited about deepening our relationships with industry. I encourage our people to grab this gift and join us in charting the course for the future,” she stated.

