More than 6,200 sign petition to halt Yntegra Rosewood Project

More than 6,200 people have signed a petition calling for an immediate halt to the permitting for the proposed Yntegra Rosewood Hotel project until there is further review of the full extent of environmental impact.

The petition was launched on the Change.org platform by the former head of the Bahamas National Trust, Eric Carey. Over 40 percent of those who have signed are Bahamian citizens or residents.

“The response to the petition is a loud and clear statement of how passionate people are about protecting the fragile environment and quality of life of the Central Exuma cays,” said Mr Carey, president and CEO of ONE Consultants. “They understand that what exists in the Central Exuma cays is a rare national treasure and must be treated as such. Some environmentally destructive elements of this development did not go through a transparent and consultative process. We are simply asking for the respect that a proposal of this magnitude deserves. Only then can we determine accurate assessments of the real impact to marine and terrestrial life.”

The petition also requests an independent review of potential safety risks posed by the planned construction of two marinas and a service dock, and calls attention to the recent revelation that the plan includes 390ft long, 40ft wide seawall.

“That massive seawall – the equivalent of a four-storey building laid sideways or four highway lanes wide - if permitted, will forever change the tidal flow, alter nearby beaches and poses a potential danger to boating traffic,” said Mr Carey.

Local tour operators have also expressed concern.

“As soon as we scar that crown jewel, it’s gone forever and ever,” said Captain Tito Baldwin, a Bahamian who has spent his life boating in the area.

Another boat captain, Kieran Miller, owner of Staniel Cay Adventures, is equally concerned. “The big draw for a lot of our visitors is the natural beauty of the place,” said Miller. “They want to see these pristine blue waters, the white sandy, beautiful beaches, the lovely sandbars. I can’t tell you how many northerners come down in the winter and spring months to do bird watching,” he said, noting that all of those activities could continue if the Yntegra plan were scaled down.

“It’s comments from locals like Tito and Kieran who really drive the point home,” said Carey. “This project hits them in a way that will impact their very livelihood and their quality of life.”

The petition is directed to Prime Minister Philip Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Acting Director of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) Dr Rhianna Neeley.

The petition is online at https://www.change.org/p/petition-to-halt-environmental-clearance-for-rosewood-hotels-yntegra-sampson-cay-project.