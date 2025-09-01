Mourning as man dies in crash in GB

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

LYNX Theophilus Jones’ life ended violently at dawn on Saturday when his car slammed into a utility pole on Queen’s Highway in West Grand Bahama, pushing the nation’s traffic death toll to 50 for the year.

Police said officers and EMS personnel were called to the scene shortly after 6am. Jones, 59, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was found unresponsive inside. Medical personnel examined him but detected no signs of life.

Jones, a construction worker, leaves behind three children. His ex-wife, Anya Jones, said the call about his death came suddenly.

She believes he may have been on his way to work in West End when tragedy struck. Though divorced in 2024, she said Jones remained a dedicated father who stayed in touch with their daughters, now 30 and 35 years old. “They are grown women and they are coping with the news,” she said, adding that she last heard he was working with the Coalition of Independents in West End.

Coalition leader Lincoln Bain described Jones as “a big brother,” paying tribute to his commitment to country. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Lynx Jones. To me, he was like a big brother,” Mr Bain said. “His unwavering passion for this nation kept me motivated and inspired me through many battles. His voice for change and his love for Grand Bahama will never be forgotten. I extend my sincerest condolences to his family and friends, and I pray for their strength during this difficult time.”

The crash adds to a string of tragedies on Grand Bahama’s roads in recent weeks. Two men died in a collision on East Atlantic Drive and Tamarind Street on August 17, and just a day later, a 13-year-old boy was killed when the car he was travelling in collided with a tractor on the Warren Levarity Highway.

Four lives have been lost on the island’s streets in the last two weeks alone, bringing Grand Bahama’s 2025 toll to seven. Police have confirmed that speed was a factor in those earlier crashes and have launched a road safety campaign in response, targeting busy intersections and highways, handing out flyers, and urging drivers to slow down.