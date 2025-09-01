NPSA: Gremlins knock off the Renegades 10-3

THE New Providence Softball Association played just one of its two scheduled games on Saturday night in the Bankers’ Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The Gremlins managed to knock off the Renegades 10-3 in the men’s feature contest.

The ladies’ opening game was not played.

Nathan Bastian got the win on the mound as he led the Gremlins to the win over losing pitcher Jahiem Davis of the Renegades.

Bastian also helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with a double, a run batted in and three runs scored. Gee Bethel qwent 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, five RBI and a run scored and Austin Hanna qas 1-for-2 with a double, a RBI and a run scored.

The Renegades opened the game by scoring five runs in the first inning on two hits. They added two more runs in the fourth on a hit and three runs in the fifth on four hits.

Steffan McKenzie led the Renegades by going 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

The Renegades got two runs on a hit in the first and another run on two hits in the third, but it wasn’t enough to stop the game from being completed by the abbreviated fifth inning.

The NPSA will be in action on Tuesday night, but only one game is scheduled for 7 pm between the Sunshine Auto Wildcats and the Ballers Elite.

The league is now preparing for its postseason with the playoffs expected to get started this weekend.



