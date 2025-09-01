Op-Ed: Need for establishment of a National Peace Initiative

By TERRY MILLER

From the onset of this article, let us be clear about one thing: the single most important function of any government is the security of the country and the safety of its people! It is this writer’s strong opinion that safety is the most important determining factor of quality of life alongside health, which also comes under the purview of the government.

Feeling safe is a primary human right and need, that allows people to focus their attention on things like relationships and goals rather than protection and self-preservation.

The government of The Bahamas bears the primary responsibility for ensuring national security, social order, and the welfare of its people. As such, it plays a central and coordinating role in the implementation and sustainability of a National Peace Initiative (NPI). Addressing the complex drivers of violence - ranging from poverty, poor education, and mental health crises, to institutional corruption, illegal immigration, and illegal arms trafficking - requires coherent policy leadership, inter-ministerial collaboration, legislative reform, and strategic investment.

Policy leadership and strategic coordination

The government must lead in setting national priorities, allocating resources, and mandating inter-agency collaboration to execute peace-building initiatives.

It is responsible for convening all sectors of society, including civil society, private industry, and international partners, under a unified national agenda for peace.

Legislative reform and enforcement

Through Parliament, the government can enact and amend laws that target the root causes of violence, including legislation on firearms, domestic violence, youth justice, mental health, and civil society empowerment.

It must also ensure the effective enforcement of existing laws, free of corruption or political interference.

Institutional strengthening and accountability

Ministries such as National Security, Education, Health, Social Services, Immigration, Youth and Sports, and Legal Affairs must be strengthened to function with integrity, transparency, and impact.

Independent oversight bodies must be empowered to monitor law enforcement, immigration, and the judiciary to restore public trust.

Investment in human and social capital

The government has a duty to invest in education, youth empowerment, employment creation, and family support systems as proactive measures to prevent violence.

It must also expand mental health services, addiction treatment, and trauma care - especially for communities historically underserved.

Enhancing public safety and security

The government must lead efforts to reduce the illegal importation and circulation of firearms, modernize policing through community-based strategies, and deploy technology for crime prevention.

National security must be pursued not only through law enforcement but also through social justice and equitable development.

Promoting cultural and ethical transformation

The government can utilise its platforms, educational systems, and national events to promote values of peace, integrity, respect, and shared responsibility.

The Ministry of Culture should lead national campaigns and programs that redefine Bahamian identity around unity and resilience.

Mobilising regional and international support

The government is best positioned to engage regional organisations (CARICOM, OAS), development agencies (IDB, UNDP), and international partners to secure funding, technical assistance, and strategic partnerships

Integrating communities for peace

Through the Urban Renewal platform, the government can provide intense training for Urban Renewal officers to empower them with techniques and strategies to bring diverse factions in communities together to promote safety and peace.

Follow through with campaign promises

When the government refuses to follow through with promises made on the campaign trail, it erodes trust and respect. This attitude is not only projected toward the individual members of government and their political party, but also toward the public service in general, including the police force and other law enforcement and legal institutions.

Strengthening democracy and empowering civil society

Pass laws like the Freedom of Information (FOI) Bill, the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Bill, the Electoral Reform Bill etc that speaks to transparency in government, empowerment of civil society, and re-instilling of confidence in the democratic system.

Freedom of information will substitute the presumption of openness in relation to official information for the prevailing presumption of secrecy. Citizens become more informed of the deliberation process that precede decisions affecting their lives, and the veil of secrecy will be lifted allowing information relating to the governing of the country to be available to the public.

The CSO bill empowers non-governmental, charitable, civil society organisations to create effective social instruments that will have lasting impact on Bahamian culture through a platform of social contracts/requests for proposals (RFPs). This Act will herald a renaissance of social reconstruction and renewal.

A properly crafted Electoral Reform Act will limit the amount of money that could be “invested” in national elections by individuals and businesses thus limiting the potential for corruption. In The Bahamas, we have evolved a hybrid system of the three branches of government where the legislative (law maker) and the executive (law enforcer) branches have merged, leaving the judicial (law interpreter/dispenser of justice) at their mercy. This must be rectified immediately as it is a melting pot for corruption.

Factors like crime and corruption that impact the level of safety and security of a nation, are the distinct responsibility of lawmakers, and in a democratic society, government leaders must be held accountable.