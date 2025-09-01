Pilot dispute strands Bahamasair passengers for hours in Abaco

By LEANDRA ROLLE
DOZENS of Bahamasair passengers faced hours of delays yesterday after a dispute between two pilots grounded a flight in Abaco.
The Tribune understands the pilots argued after landing on schedule in Marsh Harbour from New Providence.
The aircraft was scheduled to depart for West Palm Beach, Florida shortly after 11am with more than 30 passengers.
However, one pilot reportedly refused to fly with the other, forcing passengers to wait for a replacement crew.
The flight eventually left after 4pm, causing some travellers to miss their connecting flights. The original pilots were flown back to New Providence on Western Air.
Bahamasair chairman Tanya Pratt confirmed an incident occurred but gave no details. She said an investigation is underway.
Airport workers speaking anonymously told The Tribune the incident caused the airline to lose "tons" of money.
One airport worker told The Tribune that this was the first time he had ever experienced such an incident.
It remains unclear whether the pilots will face disciplinary action.
pileit 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
"Disciplinary Action"? At Bahamasair? the writer must be making joke. That shtshow has devolved into a parody of an airline... legacy leadership by relics that are 3 decades out of touch with current industry, unable to enforce any standard having allowed bargaining agreements that castrate the company (I can't seriously call it an airline, sorry). The opportunity to offload this millstone came during covid, the then administration lacked the cajones and foresight to do it. Now we will witness a slow, cancerous death that will drain our treasury with it. Instead of creating incentive & subsidies for local aviation companies to thrive in the private sector, they keep mumbling how "necessary" Bahamasair is... look at Western Air for example, WITHOUT any government assistance they have grown to be more reliable and presentable than Bahamasair, imagine if the 4 or 5 local aviation companies with long standing received one tenth of what Bahamasair sucks from our treasury yearly, the islands would be fully and competitively serviced and market forces would force increasing quality. DUMP THIS ALBATROSS!
tell_it_like_it_is 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Y'all ever watch the show MayDay Air disasters on YouTube? I hope the reason is NOT because the pilot didn't feel the other one was competent. On MayDay, an incompetent pilot resulted in all souls on board lost.
If it was for a petty reason, that would be sad indeed.
