Pilot dispute strands Bahamasair passengers for hours in Abaco

DOZENS of Bahamasair passengers faced hours of delays yesterday after a dispute between two pilots grounded a flight in Abaco.

The Tribune understands the pilots argued after landing on schedule in Marsh Harbour from New Providence.

The aircraft was scheduled to depart for West Palm Beach, Florida shortly after 11am with more than 30 passengers.

However, one pilot reportedly refused to fly with the other, forcing passengers to wait for a replacement crew.

The flight eventually left after 4pm, causing some travellers to miss their connecting flights. The original pilots were flown back to New Providence on Western Air.

Bahamasair chairman Tanya Pratt confirmed an incident occurred but gave no details. She said an investigation is underway.

Airport workers speaking anonymously told The Tribune the incident caused the airline to lose "tons" of money.

One airport worker told The Tribune that this was the first time he had ever experienced such an incident.

It remains unclear whether the pilots will face disciplinary action.