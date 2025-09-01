School senior administrators ready for work as strike action called off

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRINCIPALS and senior administrators are set to return to work today after last week’s strike action and days of tense negotiations between the Bahamas Education Managerial Union (BEMU) and government officials, even as the union warns that several schools across New Providence and the Family Islands remain without principals as the new academic year begins.

BEMU members walked off the job after voting not to return until the Ministry of Education resolved long-standing disputes over allowances, promotions, and transfers. The union, which represents about 490 members and holds a strike certificate from May, said the government repeatedly promised to address concerns but failed to deliver before orientation week, when administrators normally assign classes and prepare schools for students.

BEMU president Stephen McPhee credited recent commitments from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Public Service, and the Labour Relations Unit for moving discussions forward, noting that the union received an agreement from officials proposed in good faith to get members back to work.

Still, he warned that schools such as EP Roberts, Columbus Primary, Uriah McPhee, and Claridge Primary in New Providence all lack principals. On the Family Islands, Harbour Island All Age has neither a principal nor vice principal; Spanish Wells All Age and Central Eleuthera High are without principals; Exuma’s only high school has no principal or vice principal; both Long Island high schools and Mangrove Bush Primary lack principals or vice principals; Inagua All Age has no principal; and Cat Island’s All Bight High is without a principal or vice principal.

“Schools cannot run and open without a principal,” Mr McPhee said, adding that at least 11 administrators are awaiting transfers to fill key posts by today.

He also criticised the ministry’s practice of appointing “teacher principals” in schools with fewer than 100 students instead of filling vacancies through the Public Service Commission. He said the practice denies teachers the proper benefits and authority of principals and risks further disputes.

He said negotiations last week addressed several outstanding issues. Mr McPhee said about 70 percent of allowances owed to members have been paid, with full settlement expected this week. He also said the union received assurances that schools will soon be staffed with resource officers, security guards, and crossing guards to improve safety.

On promotions, he said dozens of cases dating back as far as 2010 remain unresolved. He explained that all the union is asking is for the Ministry of Education, once someone qualifies for a promotion, to simply send a recommendation letter to the Public Service. He said the process takes only minutes and should not still be tied up in court disputes or left unresolved for more than a decade.

He added that problems with mould and air quality at the ministry’s headquarters have been addressed for now by allowing staff to work remotely.

Mr McPhee stressed the union has acted in good faith, insisting members were not trying to punish parents or students.

“I heard the cry about, why are they doing this now? We’ve been doing this one from 2010. We don’t go home for summer breaks, so we’re not returning from a summer break and trying to punish any parent or student,” he said. “Most of us have children who are going to the government schools on Monday, so we’d even be fools if we were that crazy to punish ourselves.”