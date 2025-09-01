Social Services’ Uniform Assistance Programme extended to month’s end

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PARENTS now have until the end of September to apply for the Ministry of Social Services’ Uniform Assistance Programme, according to Social Services Minister Myles Laroda.

The initiative, a long-standing back-to-school support effort, provides financial help to families struggling to afford school uniforms at the start of the academic year.

The programme is part of a wider network of social assistance offered through the Department of Social Services, which also provides food, shelter and burial support to those in need. While the Ministry of Education oversees the government’s free school breakfast programme, Mr Laroda stressed that the focus of his ministry remains on ensuring children have access to uniforms and other essentials that allow them to attend school with dignity.

The minister said that government resources are limited, but the broader community has stepped in to help. “Just about every ministry or every MP is doing something, along with the church and NGOs, who are distributing backpacks and school supplies,” he said.

“It tells you that we as a country, it’s not just the government that’s doing. The church, NGOs and private citizens are stepping up and having different events to make life better for those most vulnerable in our communities.”

Earlier this week, the minister confirmed that interest in the Uniform Assistance Programme has already been strong. “Numerous people contact me, whether it be in my community or in the Bahamas at large, persons expressing an interest or wanting to know the process of making application for uniform assistance,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s it’s been overwhelming, but I would say there have been requests made.”

The Uniform Assistance Programme is designed to help reduce the financial strain on families at the start of the school year. For many households, the cost of uniforms, school supplies and lunches can be a burden, particularly in an economy where the cost of living has been steadily rising. By extending the deadline, the ministry aims to ensure that no child is left without proper school attire due to financial hardship.

Mr Laroda encouraged parents who may not yet have applied to take advantage of the assistance, emphasising that the programme plays an important role in supporting vulnerable families and keeping children in school.

Mr Laroda also spoke about the need to ensure that children with special education needs are not left behind. He noted that in his constituency, he has seen how effective schools can be in helping children with learning challenges when they are placed in the right environment and given structured training. He described the progress made by these students as “amazing to see”.