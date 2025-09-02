Abaco community groups seek life-saving $60,000

A group of Abaco community groups are bidding to raise an extra $60,000 to acquire a life-saving oxygen generation system that will benefit both divers and patients at the island’s healthcare facilities.

The group, in a statement, said its already-acquired and operational hyperbaric chamber - a facility designed primarily to treat divers suffering from decompression sickness, also known as “the bends” - is unable to reach its full life-saving potential until such a system is installed.

In the absence of a reliable oxygen source, treatments rely on a bank of six large oxygen tanks, which is barely sufficient for a single emergency case. With no local supplier available, tanks must be sent to Nassau for refilling in a process that delays readiness for future emergencies.

To solve this problem, the group said it has worked closely with the senior trauma and hyperbaric physician at Duke University to design an oxygen generation system. It added that the system will not only supply the hyperbaric chamber but also benefit the entire island, including government clinics and private medical facilities.

However, the estimated cost for acquisition and installation is $75,000. So far, $15,000 has been raised toward this goal, but the group - featuring the Abaco Strong Foundation, One Abaco Foundation, Bahamas Caves Research Foundation and Resurrect Abaco Association - said further contributions are urgently needed.

“We are reaching out to the public because this is a community resource that anyone may need one day,” said Ken Hutton, spokesperson for the group. “While the dive community has been supportive, this is not solely a diver’s issue.

“We welcome contributions from anyone and encourage businesses to share this appeal with their customers. Every donation brings us closer to ensuring this chamber is always ready to save lives.”

All work to-date, including project management, training and fund raising, has been done on a volunteer basis, with only essential installation services paid for. Future profits from oxygen generation and chamber operations will remain with the non-profit for continued community investment.

The Abaco Strong Foundation, One Abaco Foundation, Bahamas Caves Research Foundation and Resurrect Abaco Association spearheaded the hyperbaric chamber’s purchase following the death of a local youth in 2022 while diving for crawfish. Using 100 percent donated funds, they acquired the chamber that is now located at the Integrated Medical Center in Marsh Harbour.

Resurrect Abaco Association, a Bahamian registered non-profit, retains ownership of the chamber and leases it to Integrated Medical for just $1 per year on the condition that all emergency treatments for Bahamians are provided free of charge.

Integrated Medical covers the operating costs and is authorised to use the chamber for other medical treatments such as burn care, wound therapy, diabetes mitigation and more. Any profits generated from these services are split 50/50 with Resurrect Abaco to fund future community projects.

Those interested in supporting the oxygen generation system project can contact Ken Hutton at (242) 455-1444 or email khutton@oneabaco.org.

The One Abaco Foundation is a US-registered 501(c)3 non-profit organisation established by Abaco community leaders to spearhead the rebuilding and long-term development of Abaco following Hurricane Dorian in 2019. It focuses on co-ordinating disaster preparedness, response and relief, reconstruction efforts and sustainable development.