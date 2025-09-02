Court-ordered haircut draws Rastas’ anger

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

House of Rastafari leaders have condemned a Supreme Court ruling that left a convicted man’s dreadlocks subject to prison barbers.

Leaders say the decision reflects a long-standing pattern of cultural violation and constitutional neglect.

“This isn’t just about Rastas — today it’s us, tomorrow it could be you,” said Jah Mikey Bowe. “Our locs are part of our liberty, our identity. They should be protected under the Constitution. When the courts themselves don’t uphold that, we have a serious problem.”

Shamarcus Adderley, also known as Priest Marcus, said: “Our locs are a vow. Cutting them is a big disrespect, a violation of who we are. The state cannot keep saying it respects freedom of conscience while violating it in practice.”

Their response followed the sentencing of Franco Ferguson, a 28-year-old Bahamas Power and Light technician, convicted in March of murdering Charles Demeritte, the boyfriend of his ex-partner. A jury rejected Ferguson’s self-defence claim by a 6–2 vote, and Justice Dale Fitzpatrick sentenced him to 35 years on Friday.

Defence lawyer Ryszard Humes asked the court to prevent prison officials from cutting Ferguson’s hair, citing constitutional protections and previous case law, Barry v Commissioner of Corrections. Ferguson told the court he considered Rastafarianism a way of life, pointing to his diet, cultural practices and the biblical Nazarite vow.

Prosecutor Rashied Edgecombe countered that Ferguson’s dreadlocks were worn for style, not faith. Justice Fitzpatrick noted the probation report referenced marijuana use but did not record Rastafarian worship or affiliation with a recognised group. He said the challenge was verifying such claims and concluded decisions on prisoners’ hair rest with prison officials, not the court.

Rastafarian leaders said that stance undermines basic rights. They pointed to Article 22 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, and to earlier rulings that upheld the right of prisoners to keep their locks.

“We’ve fought this fight before,” Mr Bowe said. “The precedent was set. Now it’s being ignored.”

Priest Marcus recalled his own experiences in custody. “I’ve been locked up more than once, and at least three times they cut my locks,” he said. “One time, even after my lawyer put in a letter to stop it, the prison officer marched me to the barber and told another inmate to cut my hair. That was a violation — they disrespected me and my faith.”

He said the problem is systemic. “Plenty brethren went through the same thing,” he said. “Maybe three or four percent managed to get an exemption, but the rest of us were persecuted and cut. That’s the reality Rastas face inside.”

“We contribute to this society in every way,” Mr Adderley said. “We are farmers, workers, cultural bearers. But for too long, our way of life has been disrespected. This time, our rights must be respected and protected by law.”

The debate extends beyond prisons. Grooming rules in schools have long been a battleground, with some institutions easing restrictions. Earlier this month, Sunland Baptist Academy announced it would allow braids and culturally appropriate styles for male students.

Mr Adderley said such shifts are rare, and Rastafarians have created their own processes to help parents prove children’s faith when schools demand documentation. “What we’re doing as the Rastafari community is not just giving youths a letter to say they’re Rasta and leave it at that,” he said. “We set it up as a consent process, where the parents or guardians are involved. They agree that the youth will respect and uphold the rules and principles of the Nyahbinghi order, attend gatherings, and take on responsibilities in the House. It’s about accountability as well as recognition.”

“Right now, some schools will tell a parent to come to the Rastafari community for a letter to say the child is Rasta. If they don’t have that, the school will tell them to cut their hair.”

For Mr Bowe, each forced haircut carries lasting harm. “Every time a lock is cut, it’s not just hair. It’s dignity, it’s identity,” he said. “They wouldn’t cut a nun’s veil or a priest’s collar. But they cut our locks and act like it’s nothing.”