Five Bahamians awarded Chevening scholarships by new British High Commissioner Smita Rossetti

THERE was both a welcome and a farewell yesterday at a ceremony hosted by the British High Commission – with the first official event held by the new High Commissioner, Smita Rossetti, and a farewell event for this year’s new Chevening scholars.

Mrs Rossetti presented her credentials to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday – and then held the Chevening event at Breezes in the afternoon.

This year, five Bahamians have been awarded Chevening scholarships – which is the UK government’s international scholarship programme. Each recipient receives a grant which covers accommodation, course fees, flights, and living funds of a 12-month stay in the UK.

The five scholars from The Bahamas this year are: Felicia Burrows, who is studying mental health in children and young people at the University of Edinburgh; Kylie Butler, finance and data analytics at Birkbeck, University of London; Te’neil Francis, international development, public policy and management; Alexis Lightbourne, environmental sustainability at the University of Edinburgh; and Ashley Loibman, environment, politics and development at Kings College, London.

Te’neil’s scholarship is funded by BHM Construction, Alexis’ by the Charles Hayward Foundation, and Ashley’s by Blue Action Lab.

“Chevening is unique in that it offers opportunities for students from all around the world to come to the UK to study in fields ranging from the environment to data analytics and the unique point of Chevening is that almost all those students go back home to do great things in their country,” said Mrs Rossetti.

Mrs Rossetti thanked sponsors for enabling the students to take part – and added that the commission will be looking for new sponsors to broaden access in future.