Holmes Rock Junior High School opens its doors after nearly a decade of delays

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AFTER nearly a decade of delays, the new Holmes Rock Junior High School finally opened its doors this week, with officials reporting a smooth start to the academic year across Grand Bahama.

The long-awaited campus in West Grand Bahama welcomed about 200 students, though the Ministry of Education has yet to appoint a principal. Deputy Director Michelle Bowleg confirmed classes began on time and ran smoothly.

“The teachers and students were very excited, as well as community partners who came out to support,” she said. “We were able to open on time and had a very successful start.”

Ground was broken on the project in 2016, and officials say the school will serve as a model for future public education facilities in The Bahamas.

District Education Officer Kendris Hield called the opening a milestone. “It’s long in coming, but praise God it’s now open,” he said. “The kids are excited, the teachers are excited, and of course, the parents are excited about this new school. This is a state-of-the-art campus is unlike any other in The Bahamas.”

Mr Hield noted that nearly 90 seventh graders attended on the first day, with eighth and ninth graders expected later this week, pushing enrolment just over 200. He added that while construction crews are completing minor touch-ups, the campus is fully operational.

Ms Bowleg said all other schools across the district also opened without major issues. Administrative staff are in place across the island, with Holmes Rock awaiting the appointment of its principal.

On staffing, she said: “We are fully staffed in our primary schools. There are only one or two specialty needs—in particular art and music—but otherwise subjects are taken care of.”

At Lewis Yard Primary, principal Anita Hanna reported a positive return. She said more than 100 students showed up for classes. “We had a smooth first day back in the classroom and all of our teachers reported to school,” she said.