Man accused of near-fatal double shooting of two men

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of a near-fatal double shooting at a business on Mount Royal Avenue last month.

Police alleged that Doobensky Antoine, 30, shot and injured Demetrius Sands and Ruben Travis Bruce around 5am on August 25.

The suspect reportedly argued with one of the two men, aged 43 and 48, before pulling a gun. He allegedly opened fire as the victim tried to flee.

Officers said one man was found with gunshot injuries inside the business, while the other was discovered nearby. Both were treated in the hospital.

Antoine was charged with two counts of attempted murder before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley. He was not required to enter a plea, and the case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He must apply for bail through the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on November 27. Ryszard Humes represented the accused.