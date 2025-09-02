PLP blasts Tribune story

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

THE Progressive Liberal Party has blasted as “misleading” and “defamatory” The Tribune’s front-page headline reporting Carlos Lehder’s unsubstantiated claim that he funnelled $150,000 a month to former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling through businessman Everette Bannister.

In a statement, the PLP said the headline was “incorrect and misleading,” insisting Lehder never claimed in the interview that he handed money directly to Sir Lynden.

“The headline of 1 September 2025 on the front page of The Tribune, ‘I PAID PINDLING 150K PER MONTH’, is incorrect and misleading. It is also salacious and defamatory. However, because the law does not recognize defamation of the deceased, that outrageous allegation can be printed without legal consequences,” the party said.

“At no point does the story say that the drug trafficker ever paid anything to Sir Lynden. It is all after-the-fact, third-party hearsay — nothing more than ‘he said, she said’.”

The party added: “The larger point is that the source of the information is manifestly unreliable. The accusations cannot be tested because all the individuals against whom the allegations are made are deceased. They cannot defend themselves. Sir Lynden is dead. Everett Bannister is dead. Gorman Bannister is dead. These allegations, therefore, reflect cowardice, not truth-telling.”

The PLP urged readers to treat Lehder’s comments as worthless. “Convicted criminals often make self-serving statements. Newspapers, in turn, often print whatever will sell. These allegations belong exactly where all other untested claims belong—in the garbage bin of history.”

Lehder’s remarks, made in a YouTube interview promoting his new book, revived a scandal that defined Bahamian politics in the 1980s. A Royal Commission of Inquiry in 1985 found that between 1977 and 1983 Sir Lynden’s household spending exceeded his salary eightfold, with more than $2.8m in unexplained deposits to his accounts. US prosecutors later alleged that millions of dollars in cartel bribes flowed through The Bahamas during the same period and considered charging Sir Lynden on conspiracy grounds, though he was never indicted.

Everette Bannister was repeatedly named in US reporting at the time as a conduit for cartel money, and his son testified in American court that he accompanied him to Norman’s Cay to collect payments from Lehder.