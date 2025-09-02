PLP blasts Tribune story

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Progressive Liberal Party has blasted as “misleading” and “defamatory” The Tribune’s front-page headline reporting Carlos Lehder’s unsubstantiated claim that he funnelled $150,000 a month to former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling through businessman Everette Bannister.
In a statement, the PLP said the headline was “incorrect and misleading,” insisting Lehder never claimed in the interview that he handed money directly to Sir Lynden.
“The headline of 1 September 2025 on the front page of The Tribune, ‘I PAID PINDLING 150K PER MONTH’, is incorrect and misleading. It is also salacious and defamatory. However, because the law does not recognize defamation of the deceased, that outrageous allegation can be printed without legal consequences,” the party said.
“At no point does the story say that the drug trafficker ever paid anything to Sir Lynden. It is all after-the-fact, third-party hearsay — nothing more than ‘he said, she said’.”
The party added: “The larger point is that the source of the information is manifestly unreliable. The accusations cannot be tested because all the individuals against whom the allegations are made are deceased. They cannot defend themselves. Sir Lynden is dead. Everett Bannister is dead. Gorman Bannister is dead. These allegations, therefore, reflect cowardice, not truth-telling.”
The PLP urged readers to treat Lehder’s comments as worthless. “Convicted criminals often make self-serving statements. Newspapers, in turn, often print whatever will sell. These allegations belong exactly where all other untested claims belong—in the garbage bin of history.”
Lehder’s remarks, made in a YouTube interview promoting his new book, revived a scandal that defined Bahamian politics in the 1980s. A Royal Commission of Inquiry in 1985 found that between 1977 and 1983 Sir Lynden’s household spending exceeded his salary eightfold, with more than $2.8m in unexplained deposits to his accounts. US prosecutors later alleged that millions of dollars in cartel bribes flowed through The Bahamas during the same period and considered charging Sir Lynden on conspiracy grounds, though he was never indicted.
Everette Bannister was repeatedly named in US reporting at the time as a conduit for cartel money, and his son testified in American court that he accompanied him to Norman’s Cay to collect payments from Lehder.
Comments
Porcupine 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Ha ha ha. Obviously written by a defence attorney who has spent considerable time confusing facts with fiction, for the people. Does anyone truly believe anything the PLP says? Does anyone really dispute that these Lehder / Pindling transactions took place? I would believe Carlos Lehder before I would believe any official PLP statement. Does the PLP spend ALL day defending their anti-Bahamian actions, lies, theft and nepotism? When do they have time to do the People's work? My God. These people in the PLP party have no shame at all. What they are really saying is that Sir Lynden had nothing on their ghost moves. He was a small player compared to the entire PLP administration at present. The present PLP leadership, led by someone unable to discern the truth if it hit them in the face, has exceeded the "A country for sale" by leaps and bounds. If Bahamians were educated, spent any time reading at all, we would have never allowed this party to defile The Bahamas as they have, and are currently doing. Yup, says more about us, than the lousy PLP, hey? My God, of course he took the money, as one commenter writes, "the equivalent of $667,455.55 US a month" in today's money. We can still accept that Pindling was a good man and good leader, while acknowledging reality. Those who are still in denial, despite the books, articles, first-hand accounts are only proving themselves unreliable and delusional. That the money "wasn't handed directly to Pindlling" is the argument one would expect from a greasy weasel, or a criminal defence lawyer.. The truth seems all but dead here. No remorse. Just a way of doing business, For the PLP.
tell_it_like_it_is 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
To be honest, I don't believe anything the PLP, FNM or COI says. Politicians are usually out for themselves or hungry for power.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
Do you believe in "Nation for Sale" .... That was real
hrysippus 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
What a clown show. You cannot legally defame a dead person. Once you are dead then you legally have no reputation that can be damaged. Fred must know this.
Porcupine 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
They do. They are floating down a river of shite, and are grasping at straws to save themselves.
DWW 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
is this a joke
joeblow 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
... I guess the PLP have to say something, but we all know better than to believe what they have to say!
Sign in to comment
OpenID