Remembering history, protecting the world

By Her Excellency Yan Jiarong,

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and the 80th anniversary of the restoration of Taiwan. Eighty years ago, the righteous forces of the world, including China and the Caribbean, fought arduous battles to win the great victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, turning a page in human history filled with suffering and darkness. This victory was hard-won and deserves to be forever remembered.

To cherish this great victory, we must strengthen the historical memory of the main Eastern battlefield’s significant contribution to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, promoting an objective and comprehensive historical perspective on World War II. From 1931 to 1945, the Chinese people had endured the blood and fire of battlefields for 14 years and sustained over 35 million casualties. They established the world’s earliest and longest-lasting Eastern theatre in the fight against Fascism, effectively supporting other theatres of war, such as the Pacific War and those in North Africa and the Mediterranean, making an indelible contribution to victory in the World Anti-Fascist War. In 1942, the then US President Roosevelt stressed that without China holding the line, Japan could seize Australia and India and link hands with the Nazis in the Caucasus.

We remember this great victory to safeguard the postwar international order that embodies historical justice. The establishment of the United Nations was the most significant postwar consensus, laying the foundation for world peace, development, and stability. The UN provides a platform for multilateral cooperation, dialogue, and consultation among nations on international affairs. The international system, with the UN at its core and multilateralism, based on coordination and collaboration, has significantly contributed to maintaining world peace, stability, and development, and has provided crucial support for human progress. As a founding member of the UN, China has translated wartime fortitude into new international principles, promoting the sovereign equality of all nations enshrined in the UN Charter and advocating for fairness and justice.

We remember this great victory to make it clear that Taiwan’s return to China was an integral part of the victory of World War II and the postwar international order. In the late 19th century, Japan forcibly occupied Taiwan through war of aggression. After World War II, a series of instruments with legal effect under international law, including the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, explicitly mandated that Japan return Taiwan to China. Today, the only reference to the Taiwan region in the UN is “Taiwan, Province of China.” Consequently, denying that Taiwan belongs to China is denying the victory of World War II, and challenging the one-China principle means undermining the postwar international order.

Eighty years later, with unilateralism running recklessly, the law of the jungle prevailing, and the deliberate distortion of history rampant, humanity once again stands at a historical crossroads. In today’s world, countries are interdependent and share weal and woe. We commemorate this great victory 80 years ago not to perpetuate hatred, but to remember history, honor the memory of our martyrs, cherish peace, and forge ahead into the future.

We must uphold the banner of a community with a shared future for humanity. Bearing in mind the painful lessons of war, we must make peace, not confrontation; cooperation, not zero-sum games; and mutual benefit, not decoupling, the eternal themes of international relations. We must always stand firmly on the right side of history, on the side of fairness and justice, and on the side of promoting the catch-up of over 160 developing countries with developed countries. We must work hard to realize the aspirations of the vast majority of the world’s population for a better life, and work together to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security, and shared prosperity. We must raise a glorious banner to guide the progress of the times and strive toward building an even closer community with a shared future for humanity.

We must unwaveringly pursue the path of multilateralism. Let the alarm bells of history ring in every negotiation, make sovereign equality an unshakable cornerstone, and pass the torch of the UN Charter from generation to generation. The more turbulent the international situation becomes, the more we must uphold a correct historical perspective on World War II, safeguard the fruits of victory, and practice true multilateralism. We must learn from history, forge ahead into the future, defend the international system with the UN at its core, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and advocate for a more just and equitable international order.

We must unite our efforts to strengthen the unity and self-reliance of the Global South. With shared historical memory as the bond, we must transform the spirit of solidarity forged during the Anti-Fascist War into a new driving force for common development. We must actively enhance the representation and voice of the Global South, making its voice louder and its agenda more equitable in global governance. We must expand and strengthen the Global South cooperation platform, upgrading it from a “dialogue meeting” to an “action field” by upgrading its mechanisms, increasing funding, digital connectivity, and strengthening the resilience of its industrial chains. We must translate climate change financing commitments into real money, ensuring that the compensation pledges of some developed countries are no longer just empty slogans.

Remembering history is the key to moving forward better. China and The Bahamas share a historical experience of suffering colonial oppression and a shared pursuit of national independence and liberation. Both China and The Bahamas have been etched in history in the just cause of resisting fascist aggression. China supported the main Eastern theatre, while The Bahamas provided crucial training and logistical support as a key Allied base in the Caribbean and the North Atlantic.

When it comes to upholding the core authority of the UN, China and The Bahamas share a common understanding and similar positions. Bahamian Prime Minister Mr Davis once stated that the devastation of World War II gave rise to the UN and the Security Council, giving us an organization capable of genuine and effective action.

On the Taiwan question, which concerns China’s core interests, every Bahamian government has firmly adhered to the one-China principle since the establishment of diplomatic relations. China and The Bahamas share consistent positions on major issues such as addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development. Both countries advocate true multilateralism and oppose any attempt to weaken the responsibility for emission reduction.

These actions reflect the fundamental consensus between China and The Bahamas on maintaining the postwar international order, promoting world peace and tranquility, and ensuring sustainable development for humanity. These serve as the political foundation for exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Riding the tide of history, we will pursue the righteous path of human progress. The great victory 80 years ago demonstrated that justice, peace, and the people will prevail. We stand ready to join hands with the Bahamian friends and peace-loving peoples worldwide to safeguard the hard-earned postwar international order, uphold international fairness and justice, and jointly write a new chapter in human peace and development.