Row between Bahamasair pilots leaves more than 100 stranded

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMASAIR is investigating a dispute between two pilots that caused a flight to be grounded in Abaco on Sunday, stranding over 100 passengers for hours.

The Tribune understands the male captain and female co-pilot clashed after landing on schedule in Marsh Harbour from New Providence.

The 70-seater aircraft was scheduled to depart for West Palm Beach, Florida, shortly after 11am with more than 30 passengers on board.

More than 50 others were waiting to return to Marsh Harbour on the inbound leg, with dozens more booked on the final leg back to New Providence.

However, the trip was thrown into disarray after the co-pilot allegedly refused to fly with the captain, claiming she felt “disrespected”. Passengers were forced to wait for a replacement crew as a result.

The flight to Florida eventually left after 4pm, causing some travellers to miss their connecting flights. Meanwhile, the original pilots were flown back to New Providence on Western Air.

Yesterday, Bahamasair chairman Tanya Pratt confirmed an incident occurred but gave no details.

She could not say whether the pilots will face any disciplinary action, but said an investigation is underway.

The Tribune understands that a meeting was held yesterday with the pilots and Bahamasair flight operations and human resources.

In a later statement, the airline acknowledged “a matter arose between members of the assigned flight crew in Marsh Harbour” but stressed that safety was never at risk.

“In keeping with our commitment to maintaining the highest professional and safety standards, the decision was immediately made to replace the crew before the flight’s departure,” the statement read.

“Bahamasair assures the travelling public that at no time was passenger safety compromised. Our procedures are designed to address unexpected situations swiftly, with the well being of our customers and team members at the center of every decision.”

Airport workers speaking anonymously told The Tribune the disruption caused the airline to lose thousands of dollars.

One airport worker told The Tribune it was the first time he had ever experienced such an incident.

Meanwhile, some passengers expressed frustration on social media, calling for the airline to compensate those affected.