Union accused BTVI of not making long-standing employees permanent

The Bahamas Union of Auxiliary Professionals in Education (BUAPE) has accused the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) of standing in the way of permanent appointments for long-serving employees, some of whom they say have been on contracts for as long as 15 years.

Union officials argued the industrial agreement requires that once employees satisfactorily complete a maximum one-year probationary period, they should be made permanent and pensionable. Instead, the union claims, the institution continues to offer contract extensions.

However, in a statement, BTVI’s Board of Directors and Management categorically refuted the allegation, calling the union’s interpretation of the Agreement “unfounded.”

“The unions have asserted that BTVI is acting contrary to the IA by failing to automatically confer permanent status upon employees who have satisfactorily completed a one-year probationary period. We wish to categorically state that this interpretation is not supported by the actual language of the Agreement,” BTVI said.

Citing Clause 17, Section 2 (2.1) of the industrial agreement, the statement noted: “Upon successful completion of the six month to one year probationary period, Bahamian Citizens shall be eligible for Permanent Establishment, an appointment without term, which may only be terminated for just cause and in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement.”

BTVI said the critical phrase is “shall be eligible”, stressing that this indicates consideration for permanent appointment rather than an automatic entitlement.

“Nowhere in the Agreement is there a guarantee that permanence is automatically conferred after probation,” the institution said.

The board further pointed to Article 7(2), which it said makes a clear distinction between temporary employees and contract workers. “Again, the language points to eligibility, not entitlement,” BTVI added, noting that staff may be appointed through various arrangements, including probation, temporary, contract or permanent.

The management said it remains committed to fairness, transparency and due process in employment matters and called on BUAPE and the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB) to resolve the dispute through open dialogue.

“We call on both BUAPE and UTEB to engage in fair and open dialogue at the bargaining table ensuring that the good work done by the employees of BTVI continues uninterrupted for the betterment of trades training in the country,” the statement read.

BTVI said its forward movement depends on “collaborative efforts grounded in mutual respect, shared responsibility and a clear understanding” of obligations under the agreements.