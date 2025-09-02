Wilson bashes ministry for not being ready for school start

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson has warned that widespread delays and inefficiencies have left teachers and students unprepared as the new school year begins, describing the Ministry of Education’s handling of preparations as “incompetence.”

She said many schools lacked proper orientation and resources for the start of classes, citing Sybril Strachan Primary School and Anatol Rodgers High School among those affected.

“Based on the action taken by administrators last week, most schools did not have an in-school orientation. Hence, teachers in most schools have not received their class list, registers and materials,” Ms Wilson said.

She added that some teachers were unable to decorate classrooms because they had not been assigned one, with several rooms still under repair.

Ms Wilson said new staff, including teachers, guidance counsellors, aides, librarians and attendance officers, faced particular challenges. Although many attended a three-day orientation in August, they were still waiting for appointment letters and allowances. She said the recruitment process is “going further downhill”, with delays that leave new staff uncertain about their posts.

“So many excuses but no one has taken the time to assess the problems and correct it,” she said. “Ministry of Education is blaming the Ministry of the Public Service and the Ministry of the Public Service can only process that which is submitted to them from the Ministry of Education.”

Financial support for new teachers on the Family Islands was another concern. Ms Wilson noted they are to receive $3,000 for round-trip travel and freight, along with $700 for rent and utilities, but said this often falls short.

“Late placement, late payment causes uncertainty for the new teachers,” she said. “This is not a good way to start a new teaching career and of course, not a good way to start the 2025 school year. The Ministry must do better.”

She urged officials to take responsibility, warning that without change, the same problems will continue.

In response, Bahamas Educators Managerial Union president Stephen McPhee defended his members, who went on strike last week over classroom readiness and teacher relocations. He said the union acted lawfully and within its rights.

“The Bahamas educators managerial union is a legitimate registered trade union with a registration certificate,” he said. “Additionally, the Bahamas educators managerial union took action legal and lawful after going through every internal mechanism, and secured a strike certificate. So we were not home in any breach.”

Mr McPhee rejected claims of mismanagement, insisting teachers had access to classrooms and that funds for supplies were provided. He warned public service leaders not to spread misinformation and said repeated breaches or last-minute directives could trigger further industrial action.

Education officials did not respond to requests for comment up to press time.