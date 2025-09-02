Wilson bashes ministry for not being ready for school start

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson has warned that widespread delays and inefficiencies have left teachers and students unprepared as the new school year begins, describing the Ministry of Education’s handling of preparations as “incompetence.”
She said many schools lacked proper orientation and resources for the start of classes, citing Sybril Strachan Primary School and Anatol Rodgers High School among those affected.
“Based on the action taken by administrators last week, most schools did not have an in-school orientation. Hence, teachers in most schools have not received their class list, registers and materials,” Ms Wilson said.
She added that some teachers were unable to decorate classrooms because they had not been assigned one, with several rooms still under repair.
Ms Wilson said new staff, including teachers, guidance counsellors, aides, librarians and attendance officers, faced particular challenges. Although many attended a three-day orientation in August, they were still waiting for appointment letters and allowances. She said the recruitment process is “going further downhill”, with delays that leave new staff uncertain about their posts.
“So many excuses but no one has taken the time to assess the problems and correct it,” she said. “Ministry of Education is blaming the Ministry of the Public Service and the Ministry of the Public Service can only process that which is submitted to them from the Ministry of Education.”
Financial support for new teachers on the Family Islands was another concern. Ms Wilson noted they are to receive $3,000 for round-trip travel and freight, along with $700 for rent and utilities, but said this often falls short.
“Late placement, late payment causes uncertainty for the new teachers,” she said. “This is not a good way to start a new teaching career and of course, not a good way to start the 2025 school year. The Ministry must do better.”
She urged officials to take responsibility, warning that without change, the same problems will continue.
In response, Bahamas Educators Managerial Union president Stephen McPhee defended his members, who went on strike last week over classroom readiness and teacher relocations. He said the union acted lawfully and within its rights.
“The Bahamas educators managerial union is a legitimate registered trade union with a registration certificate,” he said. “Additionally, the Bahamas educators managerial union took action legal and lawful after going through every internal mechanism, and secured a strike certificate. So we were not home in any breach.”
Mr McPhee rejected claims of mismanagement, insisting teachers had access to classrooms and that funds for supplies were provided. He warned public service leaders not to spread misinformation and said repeated breaches or last-minute directives could trigger further industrial action.
Education officials did not respond to requests for comment up to press time.
Comments
bahamianson 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
We can go back to the opening of school in 1995, August , and you will find the same article. Just reprint the article from the past years. It is the same with the D average , every blasted year. We are a boring , do nothing , people. We talk , but nothing is achieved.
Porcupine 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Time for us to bring in competent managers. Why each year, do we wait until a week before school starts to start construction projects? And, these people still have a job in a ministry? Fire those who cannot do their jobs? We continue to cloak utter incompetence. Why is there so little emphasis on getting it right with our schools? Let's face it. Educated kids would come back to The Bahamas, for what? Only if they are inheriting money and land. But, to get educated and come back? So that you have to kiss some politicians ass for a job? Are we too stupid to see why educating our citizens has failed?
JokeyJack 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Why is this even a story. 30 years of the same old performance from the same old Parties. Bahamians will vote for the FNM this time because it is "their turn." No need to even have an election and ink up thumbs. It's FNMs time, and that's that.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
There is Ai but was it her talking about trips and surplus she sounded like a Fnm campaigning True God made ugly but he does not like it ms Wilson
OMG 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
You must also question how some teachers are promoted to being Principals with prior poor classroom results, no idea about man management and once appointed embark on a power trip.. Maybe the choice of a new principal for GHHS is a surprise given past history as just one example, but hoping that the school and particularly the premises can be improved.
tetelestai 29 minutes ago
Yes, because the teachers have an AK-15 to make the students study, and semi-automatic handguns to make the parents give a damn about their child's performance. Let's slay the teachers.
