Bluff house Purchase ‘good for all of Abaco’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

An Abaco hotel branded “the oldest resort in the Family Islands” will enjoy a $50m upgrade following its sale in a deal expected to close imminently, it was revealed yesterday.

Molly McIntosh, the Bluff House Beach Resort and Marina’s top management executive, told Tribune Business that the prospective purchaser has already disclosed his “exciting” plans featuring a decade-long schedule of renovations and improvements to the property’s staff.

She added that entrepreneur Austin Cameron and his team have already obtained all the necessary Bahamian government permits and approvals to close the acquisition, and are aiming to systematically work through a series of upgrades and expansions to the Bluff House’s pool, marina, dock and restaurant assets plus its homes and cottages.

Ms McIntosh, who confirmed she has been asked to stay on to manage the resort, told this newspaper that the purchase will “be good for all of Abaco” and likely create both construction and additional full-time jobs.

Speaking as the Bluff House closed yesterday for the slowest part of the tourism season, ahead of its November 1 re-opening in time for winter, she disclosed that the Bluff House’s acquisition had been due to close in mid-July with Mr Cameron having signed the sales agreement and paid a non-refundable deposit. Now, despite that date having been missed, completion could occur within two to three weeks.

“Everything in Green Turtle Cay closes down today,” Ms McIntosh said. “We are closed down. We close today and open back up on November 1, and it looks like we will be opening under new ownership, which is very exciting.

“Austin Cameron has signed and paid a deposit to purchase the Bluff House. He’s buying it from the group that presently owns it, and has asked me to stay on. While it’s [the deal] not totally done yet, I don’t see anything stopping it, and this means more money for construction and improvements so it will be good for the whole island.

“It was supposed to have closed in mid-July and has been dragging on with people going on vacation and such like. Finally, they’re all back on it, so hopefully it will be in the next two to three weeks,” Ms McIntosh added.

“A non-refundable deposit has been paid, everything has been signed and they have all the approvals from the Government; the new buyer. Everything should be fine. It’s just a few last-minute things with the lawyers.”

Ms McIntosh did not disclose the purchase price or other terms involved in the deal, but said Mr Cameron and his team have already visited the Green Turtle Cay-based property to meet with staff, introduce themselves and their plans, and assess the property for possible improvements and expansion opportunities.

“He’s come down and had a staff meeting. He showed all the plans,” the Bluff House chief said of the prospective buyer. “It’s about a $50m investment spread over ten years. It’s good. They’ve already had people in here.

“The first thing is they’re going to renovate the pool, do some improvements on the marina and docks. They’re going to extend the restaurant; they have some good ideas. They’ll build some more homes and put them in the rental pool.

“It will be good for everybody and good for all of Abaco. He came and did a presentation to our staff. It was really good. It was well thought-out and well put together. It was excellent.” The Ministry of Tourism’s website and booking engine, Bahamas.com, describes the Bluff House as “steeped in history” due to it being “the first, and is now the oldest, resort in the Bahamas’ Out Islands”.

Located at the highest point on Green Turtle Cay, the Bluff House Beach Hotel and Yacht Club is set on 12 acres and offers amenities such as a full service 40-slip marina, tennis court, swimming pool, clubhouse and two restaurants and two bars. It is accessible by boat and ferry.

Disclosure of the Bluff House’s imminent sale comes after it was revealed Bahama Out Island Promotion Board member properties enjoyed a 9 percent increase in room revenue for the 2025 first half.

Kerry Fountain, the Bahama Out Promotion Board’s executive director, told Tribune Business last month that - with room nights sold by member hotels that were open during the same period in 2024 also ahead by 5 percent for the six months to end-June 2025 - the sector could be satisfied with its performance as it seeks to drive annual occupancy rates up from the average 45 percent.

“If you look at room nights sold for all our member hotels, we’re up about 5 percent compared to the January through June period last year,” he told this newspaper. “We’re looking at about 53,325 room nights sold through January to June 2025 compared to 50,883 last year January through June. That’s about a 5 percent increase.

“If you look at room revenues, they increased at a higher pace. Room revenues were up maybe about 9 percent this year, January through June compared to January through June last year.” Breaking down Family Island hotel performance by island, Mr Fountain said Cat Island was up year-over-year by 8 percent on room nights sold, while Abaco, Acklins, Bimini, Eleuthera and Long Island were also ahead.

Andros was said to be flat, while Exuma was “significantly down”. However, Mr Fountain said the start of Bahamasair’s direct airlift to Exuma from Fort Lauderdale at the end of June should start to turn the island’s performance around.

Room revenues for the 2025 first half showed similar trends where Abaco, Acklins, Eleuthera, Long Island and San Salvador were ahead of 2024 numbers, Cat Island and Andros were flat, and Exuma down. “That’s the lay of the land,” Mr Fountain said. “In general we’re pleased, but we know we need to do some homework between now and the end of the year to salvage the service we lost when Silver Airways went bankrupt.”