Davis marks six-year anniversary of Hurricane Dorian in ceremony at OPM

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis led a solemn national ceremony yesterday to mark six years since Hurricane Dorian ravaged Abaco and Grand Bahama, urging Bahamians to honour the dead and brace for stronger storms fuelled by climate change.

The service, opened by Bahamas Christian Council president Bishop Delton Fernander, paid tribute to those who perished when the Category 5 hurricane struck in 2019.

Mr Davis said families torn apart by the storm live on in the “collective memory of our nation”. He praised survivors who clung to rooftops, waded through floodwaters, and started over with nothing, saying their resilience showed the Bahamian spirit “refuses to bend”.

He also honoured first responders, volunteers and ordinary citizens who opened their homes and risked their lives to help others, calling their generosity lasting proof of the national character.

The prime minister highlighted children who lost parents, homes and schools, saying their future depends on the nation’s commitment to support and uplift them.

Turning to the future, Mr Davis warned that climate change means “stronger storms, rising seas, and shifting weather patterns” are now the new normal. He said resilience must become a national duty.

“Preparation is not a choice,” he said. “We must build stronger homes, protect our environment, and ensure that no island or settlement is left behind.”

A moment of silence followed, with Mr Davis urging Bahamians to recommit to compassion, unity and preparedness.

Bishop Fernander closed the service with a prayer for eternal rest for the dead and peace for survivors, asking God’s “perpetual light” to shine on those lost.