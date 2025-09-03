GB Tennis player Rachel is making her presence felt at Columbia College

By BRENT STUBBS

GRAND Bahamian tennis player Rachel Thompson continues to make her presence felt on and off the tennis court at Columbia College.

Thompson, heading into her sophomore year as a member of the Koalas women’s tennis team, was one of 25 recipients for the 2025 Novo Nordisk Donnelly Award - a scholarship programme for young competitive tennis players aged 12-21 with diabetes and financial need, offering college scholarships funded by World Team Tennis Charities and named after tennis executives Diane Donnelly Stone and Tracey Donnelly Maltby.

The award provides two national scholarships of $5,000 and six regional scholarships of $2,500, with winners attending a World Team Tennis match to receive their award.Thompson, 17, was invited to attend the US Open on Thursday, August 28th in Flushing Meadows, New York where she personally received her award from the legendary Billie Jean King.

“I’m honestly humbled and a little overwhelmed, to get an award from someone like Billie Jean King feels surreal,” Thompson said.

“She’s been a hero of mine for years, so having her recognize my work is both an incredible honor and a reminder of how far hard work and belief can take you.”

As for the recognition she received, Thompson said it meant a lot beyond the trophy itself.

“It validates the sacrifices and the causes I care about, and it gives me a bigger platform to keep pushing for change and to lift others up,” she stressed. “It’s affirmation that the choices I’ve made matter.”

Coming from the Bahamas and Grand Bahama in particular, Thompson said it’s hugely inspiring.

“It doesn’t change the day-to-day grind, but it fuels it,” she lamented. “I feel more driven to keep improving, to mentor younger players, and to use whatever influence I have for good.

“It’s the kind of moment that makes you want to repay the faith people have shown in you by working even harder.”

As a part of the recognition, Thompson also received a $15,000 scholarship that was paid directly to Columbia College where she is pursuing her degree in Exercise Science.

“I’m truly honored to receive the Novo Nordisk Donnelly Award. This recognition is not just a personal achievement, it also brings vital financial relief for my parents and me,” Thompson said.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey.”

Her mother, Jamila Carroll-Thompson, who attended the event along with her older daughter Ariah Rolle said she was absolutely overjoyed and so proud of her younger daughter.

“Her USTA scholarship and meeting Billie Jean King are huge validations of her hard work and dedication,” Carroll-Thompson said. “It’s emotional and exciting to see her efforts recognized and I’m grateful for the opportunities this opens.

“I was completely honored and inspired to be part of the New York activity, meeting legends like Billie Jean King and experiencing that energy was unforgettable. It offered great connections, and reminded us what’s possible with grit, passion and a positive attitude.”

For this season, Thompson said she’s going to stay realistic and focused.

“I want to keep my body healthy, sharpen the parts of my game that need it, and take things match by match,” she projected as she looked ahead.

“My expectations are to compete fiercely, be consistent, help my team where I can, and push for the best results possible while enjoying the journey.”

Carroll-Thompson said her daughter is definitely heading in the right direction.

“I’m expecting steady growth, focus, and confidence this year with more disciplined training, smart tennis play, and keeping school first while chasing big goals,” she said. “I want her to push herself, enjoy the journey, and make the most of all opportunities afforded to her.”

In addition to playing on the Koalas team, Thompson has been named as a Resident Assistant for the Women’s Dormitories at Columbia College.

She graduated from Penn Foster online after she came from the Lucaya International School in Grand Bahama.

She began her tennis career at the age of seven under the tutelage of coach Sidney Pratt, the father of Simone Pratt, who played on the Bahamas’ Billie Jean King Cup last month.

Thompson, a former member of the Bahamas junior girls national team, is now preparing for the start of the Koalas’ collegiate tennis season in October.