Giants promote shortstop Ryan Reckley to Emeralds

By JONATHAN BURROWS

The San Francisco Giants have promoted shortstop Ryan Reckley from their Single-A San Jose affiliate to the High-A Eugene Emeralds.

Reckley, 20, signed with the Giants as an international free agent and quickly became one of the most promising Bahamian prospects.

In 2023, he was ranked the top Bahamian prospect and among the leading shortstops from that international class. He would sign with the Giants for a reported $2.2 million.

Through the 2025 season before this promotion, Reckley recorded 182 at-bats, with a batting average of .198 with one home run, 15 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and an OPS of .585.

His overall league career numbers stand at 514 at-bats, with a .210 batting average, 10 home runs, 54 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and an OPS of .662.

Reckley’s move to the Eugene Emeralds is a fresh test at a more competitive level. High-A baseball is a critical proving ground for talented young players.

This late-season promotion to High-A reflects the Giants’ faith in Reckley’s development trajectory.

Reckley has taken an important step forward in his professional journey as he continues to rise through the ranks of Minor League Baseball.