Man accused of assaulting officer with knife

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of assaulting a police officer with a knife.
Prosecutors alleged that Tyrell Smith, 32, assaulted Police Constable 4615 Ashton Archer and threatened to kill him on July 11 in New Providence.
Smith was charged with assault with a dangerous instrument and threats of death before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.
He pleaded not guilty and was granted $3,000 bail with one or two sureties.
He is scheduled to return to court for trial on November 20.
Inspector Shadrach Coakley prosecuted the case.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.