Man accused of assaulting officer with knife

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of assaulting a police officer with a knife.

Prosecutors alleged that Tyrell Smith, 32, assaulted Police Constable 4615 Ashton Archer and threatened to kill him on July 11 in New Providence.

Smith was charged with assault with a dangerous instrument and threats of death before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted $3,000 bail with one or two sureties.

He is scheduled to return to court for trial on November 20.

Inspector Shadrach Coakley prosecuted the case.