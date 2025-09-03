Man accused of attack with rock over cigarette

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison after being accused of trying to bludgeon another man with a rock last month.

Prosecutors alleged that Geonado Sinclair, 32, struck Johnathon Emmanuel in the head with a rock after Emmanuel refused to give him a cigarette on August 23.

The victim was treated in the hospital for serious injuries.

Sinclair was charged with attempted murder before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

He was not required to enter a plea, and the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He must apply for bail in the higher court.

Sinclair will remain at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the VBI is served on November 27.