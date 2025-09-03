Man waiting trial for murder hit with two new attempted murder charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN already awaiting trial for a 2021 murder was denied bail yesterday after being hit with two new attempted murder charges in Grand Bahama.

Jaycee Simmons, 27, was refused bail by Justice Andrew Forbes on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Simmons was arraigned on June 13, 2023, for the near-fatal shooting of two men and has been in custody since. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on February 13, 2024.

Before that case, Simmons had been accused of murdering Charles Taylor Jr, who was fatally shot outside a nightclub in Eight Mile Rock on October 26, 2021. Two other men were injured in that incident. Simmons was granted bail for the murder charge on November 1, 2022.

In his latest bail application, Simmons insisted on his innocence, saying he is unmarried but has a young child and needs to provide for his family, who are facing financial hardship. He promised not to abscond and to follow any conditions if released.

Defence attorney Brian Hanna admitted the seriousness of the offence might suggest his client could be a flight risk but argued Simmons posed no such risk and was not a danger to the public.

Justice Forbes, however, noted Simmons had been on bail for murder at the time of the alleged attempted murders. He also pointed to witnesses who reportedly saw Simmons open fire on the victims.

Concluding there were no adequate conditions to guarantee Simmons’ attendance at trial, Justice Forbes denied bail.

Ashley Carroll appeared for the prosecution.