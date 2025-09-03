US CG intercepts human smuggling vessels with five Bahamians and 30 Chinese onboard

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

FIVE Bahamians, along with a group of 30 Chinese nationals, were intercepted by US Coast Guard officials in three separate attempted human smuggling incidents near Florida.

According to reports, the migrants — 17 men and 13 women — were found on three different vessels in US waters by US Coast Guard officials.

It is believed that the group, including the Bahamian men, may have originated from Abaco.

The Bahamian smugglers and one of the Chinese migrants were arrested and are being held in the US for further investigation and potential smuggling charges. The migrants are expected to be returned to The Bahamas, where they will be handed over to Bahamian authorities for processing in Grand Bahama.