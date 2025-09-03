‘We will march if teachers’ pay cut’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson has accused Ministry of Finance officials of threatening that teachers would not be paid if they failed to register on the government’s new Oracle system.

She warned that if even one teacher’s salary is “cut or coded” for failing to verify on the platform, the union will march on the Office of the Prime Minister and “every penny will be repaid forthwith”.

“Do not be threatened,” she said. “Do not be bullied. They have to implement this in the proper manner. They cannot circumvent the Bahamas Union of Teachers, and they cannot circumvent the Bahamas Public Service Union.”

She reiterated her call for teachers to resist signing on to the system until both she and Bahamas Public Service Union president Kimsley Ferguson are satisfied staff data is secure.

“I’m advising, I’m recommending, I’m urging public servants throughout The Bahamas, and especially the members of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, do not log on to the Oracle and do not verify with the verification team until you hear back from both presidents, because we want to ensure that your information is protected,” she said.

Mrs Wilson said union concerns about data access, security, and privacy remain unanswered, claiming government has only arranged meetings with consultants rather than senior officials.

She also cited reports of personal information being exposed on the platform. “In fact, just a few days ago, I can provide for you information where persons have logged on to the Oracle and they are seeing the personal information of other individuals that they have no affiliation with,” she said.

In messages to members, she has insisted that teachers should not hand over electronic signatures or cooperate with verification officers until the government addresses these issues.

“We are awaiting the date, time and venue for a meeting with the financial secretary, with representatives of the Ministry of the Public Service, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education, so that they will be able to properly and adequately answer the questions that we’ve asked about the safety of your data, who will have access to your information, and much, much more,” she said.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said last week that while the Ministry of Finance is best placed to respond to technical concerns, her team is prepared to assist where possible.

The government’s new Oracle-based platform, known as Cloud Bahamas, is a digital system designed to modernise public service operations by replacing outdated paper processes with cloud technology. Built on Oracle’s enterprise resource planning software, it allows public servants to access payslips, apply for leave, generate employment letters and update personal information online. The system also integrates payroll, finance and procurement functions, with officials describing it as a “transformative” step toward efficiency, transparency and faster service across government.

The Tribune understands Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is expected to meet Mrs Wilson to discuss the matter.