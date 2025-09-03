Works locked out of Abaco office for failing to pay rent

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN ABACO property owner locked the office of a government agency after going more than a year without receiving rent from the government.

The office, located in the Abaco Central Plaza and occupied by Ministry of Works staff, was shut over the weekend after repeated promises of payment were not kept.

The Tribune understands the owners, the Pinder family, are owed more than $150,000 in unpaid rent and renovation costs.

The government has rented space in the two-storey building for the past 12 years, during which renovations were carried out.

A meeting was held between one of the owners and Ministry of Works officials after the closure, with officials reportedly assuring that payments would be made.

Minister of Works Clay Sweeting in a message last night said, “We are aware of the stories involving a lease arrangement with an individual in Abaco, through the Ministry of Works.

"This situation should not have occurred. The Ministry of Finance issued a direct directive to the financial officers serving the Ministry of Works. That directive was not carried out, which resulted in a delayed payment to the individual with whom the government has a lease agreement."

He said the matter was referred for administrative review “on the grounds of insubordination to a government directive.”

The lockout comes amid wider concerns about delayed government payments.

Earlier this week, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville confirmed to The Tribune that key National Health Insurance (NHI) providers have yet to be paid for services delivered to thousands of Bahamians during the first two months of the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) president Belinda Wilson has also claimed — without providing substantial evidence — that some contractors hired for school repairs remain unpaid.