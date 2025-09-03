Works locked out of Abaco office for failing to pay rent

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
AN ABACO property owner locked the office of a government agency after going more than a year without receiving rent from the government.
The office, located in the Abaco Central Plaza and occupied by Ministry of Works staff, was shut over the weekend after repeated promises of payment were not kept.
The Tribune understands the owners, the Pinder family, are owed more than $150,000 in unpaid rent and renovation costs.
The government has rented space in the two-storey building for the past 12 years, during which renovations were carried out.
A meeting was held between one of the owners and Ministry of Works officials after the closure, with officials reportedly assuring that payments would be made.
Minister of Works Clay Sweeting in a message last night said, “We are aware of the stories involving a lease arrangement with an individual in Abaco, through the Ministry of Works.
"This situation should not have occurred. The Ministry of Finance issued a direct directive to the financial officers serving the Ministry of Works. That directive was not carried out, which resulted in a delayed payment to the individual with whom the government has a lease agreement."
He said the matter was referred for administrative review “on the grounds of insubordination to a government directive.”
The lockout comes amid wider concerns about delayed government payments.
Earlier this week, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville confirmed to The Tribune that key National Health Insurance (NHI) providers have yet to be paid for services delivered to thousands of Bahamians during the first two months of the 2025-2026 fiscal year.
Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) president Belinda Wilson has also claimed — without providing substantial evidence — that some contractors hired for school repairs remain unpaid.
Comments
bahamianson 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
This is a part of our culture. This is the story of our life. What is the saying? As things change everything stays the same, or something like that. Bahamians and the Bahamian government both , do not like to pay bills. Everyone likes the glory , but no one wants to live the story.
Sickened 3 hours, 1 minute ago
Don't tell me the government doesn't have any money? The country broke? Not surprising with this government. All the people's money locked up in private safes.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Embarrassing ....... This MOW+ is a lost cause
I guess we will hear some long winded excuse about paperwork & banking protocols etc 😂😂😂
TalRussell 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Translation: Won't be a long wait as the Premiership is about to "lock out" both of The Abacos' PLP House-seated MPs from running under PLPs general election banner. -- What if, even the premiership IS attracting negative attention --- Yes?
Sickened 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
It really makes you wonder how any PLP's get elected or are hired for senior posts? It's just a party of incompetent and corrupt people.
