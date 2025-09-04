BISX adds new fund listing

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) yesterday announced it has added another investment fund to its listings roster.

The exchange, in a statement, said the Primetime Fund has completed its mutual fund listing process and has now been listed on BISX. It is incorporated as a Bahamian International Business Company (IBC) and is licensed as a Smart Fund SFM007 under the SMART Funds Rules that accompanied the Investment Funds Act 2019.

Keith Davies, BISX’s chief executive, said: “BISX is delighted to welcome Primetime Fund to the exchange. We extend our gratitude to Winterbotham and Exmer Partners for their outstanding efforts in leveraging the exchange to deliver value to their clients.

“We look forward to the introduction of new and innovative funds and structures by Winterbotham and our other broker/dealer and sponsor members in the future.” The Winterbotham Trust Company served as the BISX sponsor member that brought the Fund to the Exchange. Exmer Partners is its investment manager and The Winterbotham Trust Company has been appointed to serve as administrator.