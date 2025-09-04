BNT: $200m Exuma Resort sets concerning precedent

By NEIL HARTNELL

The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) has warned that the $200m Rosewood Exuma project "sets a concerning precedent for unsustainable development" because it is too large for the area to support.

Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle, the Trust's executive director, responding to the development's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), warned: "The scale of the proposed development far exceeds what is appropriate for Sampson Cay and its surrounding Exuma Cays.

"The EIA reveals that the habitats on the island, and within the marine footprint of the development, are predominantly healthy, native and intact. Consequently, the planned construction of two marinas, a service dock (classified as a marina), over 50 residences and extensive amenities will lead to significant habitat destruction and biodiversity loss in both marine and terrestrial environments.

"The appeal of these islands lies in their low levels of development and access to unspoiled and generally undisturbed environments. As currently proposed, this project threatens to fundamentally alter the unique character of the area and sets a concerning precedent for unsustainable development"

Ms Anderson-Rolle's warning, contained in a November 4, 2024, letter sent to Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection's (DEPP) director, only emerged with the July 21, 2025, publication of the Rosewood Exuma's environmental management plan (EMP).

Adding the BNT's voice to concerns expressed by other environmental advocates, Ms Anderson-Rolle asserted that the possible environmental impact caused by the construction of private docks for homeowners' bungalows and residences had not been addressed in the EIA produced by BRON Ltd, the Bahamian environmental consultants for project developers, the Miami-based Yntegra Group.

"Both marinas and the service dock will necessitate extensive dredging and excavation, which will damage intact wetlands, healthy seagrass beds and coral. Additionally, the ongoing operations of this project are likely to negatively affect the remaining ecosystems over the long-term," the BNT executive director argued.

"How can the loss of wetland, seagrass and coral habitat at this scale be justified in the Bahamian context, considering their formal protections, our climate change realities and the countries’ national conservation commitments on the global stage? What is the plan for mitigating the loss of two large intact wetlands? There is no mention of this in the EIA.

"The location of the service dock and north marina is problematic. In addition to environmental impacts, their positioning presents the risk of navigational hazards under higher wind and swell conditions associated with cold fronts and tropical systems. Therefore, the impact on operations and human safety needs to be critically evaluated."

Ms Anderson-Rolle also voiced concerns over plans to deal with the hundreds of tons of metric waste that Rosewood Exuma will generate annually, while describing suggestions that failing to develop the project site would spark illegal dumping and littering as "absurd".

"Development is estimated to generate 486 to 972 metric tons of solid waste per year during operations. The proposal to barge this waste to Great Exuma is concerning. Noting that the nearest dock on Great Exuma to Sampson Cay is at least 50 miles away, what evidence is there to demonstrate that the existing landfill/dump can accommodate this increased pressure? Does this plan make sense logistically?" she argued.

"The suggestion that the 'no action' alternative would perpetuate illegal dumping and littering, thereby 'impairing the ecological balance of the region', is an absurd claim considering the disproportionate degree of environmental damage that will arise from project construction and operations. It is critical that these statements be grounded in reality."

BRON and Yntegra Group, addressing the BNT's dredging/excavation and marina concerns, replied: "The Developer is committed to the mitigation for impacts to the wetlands, seagrass and coral habitats.

"The developer will engage an expert consultant to assist in the implementation of a mitigation plan for corals and other sensitive marine species where necessary. The developer is open to working with experienced coral relocation specialists as needed under the guidance of DEPP as needed.

"BRON and the developer have considered a number of locations on the project site suitable for the operations of a service dock. We have considered the south marina locations for service function. However, given the tight constraints on space for service facilities like storage, reverse osmosis, waste treatment facilities etc, it is not practical," the two added.

"Further interior locations will require dredging, which we feel is not warranted. We therefore feel the location identified at the north end of the island is the most suitable for overall maritime safety, marine impacts and operation efficiency of the island. The service dock area is located near a deep-water channel that reduces the amount of area to be dredged to a minimum.

"The total area to be dredged is 0.62 acres, and if you include the path area it adds 1.15 acres for a grand total of 1.77 acres. The Developer will commit to mitigating in accordance with DEPP's requirement. This service dock ideally should be located next to the service area of the project which is on the north side of the Cay."

And, responding to the BNT's waste disposal concerns, the developer and BRON said: "Waste reduction methods will be implemented on site such as compacting, sorting and recycling on the cay. Waste will then be barged off the island to an approved landfill. All sewerage on site will be treated on site.

"The developer will follow guidelines for waste disposal as advised by the Department of Health Services (DEHS). Details for waste management will be discussed in the EMP. A sub-contractor will be tasked with waste disposal and transportation of collected waste to the Great Exuma landfill or other approved landfill. Solid waste tickets will be requested from the landfill for record of consistent disposal.

"In the event these are not available, the sub-contractor will be tasked with providing evidence the waste was delivered to the landfill. The developer is open to a partnership with the local government to enhance the landfill as a part of the project's mitigation. The EMP will describe the waste management plan in detail."

However, other Bahamian environmental consultants that produce EIAs for resort and other real estate-type developments, also submitted concerns over the Rosewood Exuma project as part of the public consultation.

Stacy Helena Moultrie, vice-president of environmental policy and planning for Sev Consulting Group, said a survey that her company conducted on Sampson Cay in 2022 found "the diversity of habitats and their health were truly amazing to behold".

She wrote: "The diversity and health of corals, in particular, was encouraging from an ecological perspective in light of challenges being faced in other parts of The Bahamas with Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD).....

"As an environmental planner for more than 29 years, it is concerning that while the EIA identifies some of the significant impacts from the project, it has not adequately discussed all impacts nor mitigation options for many of the impacts

"Mitigation for a mega tourism development like the one proposed should include redesign of the project to eliminate or minimise those components which are most damaging as well as relocation of the project to a site which does not have the significant biodiversity found on Sampson Cay," Ms Moultrie added.

"For example, redesign of the project to eliminate, minimise or relocate the marinas and supply dock should be mitigation measures discussed due to the significant negative impacts from these project components. Relocation of the project to another site on Great Exuma should also be considered.

"Great Exuma is a larger land mass that could better accommodate such a large development on an already impacted site, or on a site that is less ecologically and biologically diverse than Sampson Cay.... I humbly suggest that siting this project be considered for another location and not Sampson Cay. The biodiversity that would be lost would be tragic."

However, the EMP and public consultation report also highlights the divide between external environmental activists and other Exuma businesses, many of which are foreign-owned, that all want the Rosewood Exuma project to be halted, and Bahamian residents of Exuma that want it to proceed because of the promised employment and economic impacts.

Kendal Black, Black Point's chief councillor, in a letter to DEPP's Dr Neely-Murphy voiced the community's "enthusiastic support" for the Sampson Cay project and said they are "crying out for something positive". "Yntegra has shown a genuine commitment to our community and we believe that their project will benefit the people of Black Point," he wrote.

Noting that 60 residents attended a public meeting on October 5, 2024, to hear from Yntegra's principal, Felipe MacLean, Mr Black added: "Mr MacLean told us that the hotel will create jobs starting from hiring carpenters and heavy machine operators to captains for charters and supporting local businesses in Black Point.

"We do not benefit from most of the other developments. We need quality jobs and we trust that this project will make those jobs. Mr MacLean is well-known to us and we believe that he will do what he said he would do. He came here because of the beauty of our islands and we believe him when he says he wants to keep it beautiful for future generations."