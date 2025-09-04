'Enforcing maritime pilot rules will bring more employment'

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Captain Yuri Butler, vice president of Bahamas Elite Maritime Company (BEMCO), says the government’s enforcement of a compulsory requirement for all vessels calling at Bahamian ports — including private cruise islands — to use maritime pilot services will generate new employment opportunities within the industry.

Speaking to Tribune Business, Mr Butler explained that while the requirement has always existed in law, it was not previously enforced due to a shortage of qualified maritime pilots unable to meet the volume of incoming ships.

He said that now there are enough available pilots, the government’s move to enforce the law will have a “trickle-down” effect, creating new jobs in areas such as deckhands and boat captains.

“It brings regulation to the industry, it allows more jobs, pilots are pretty much at the top of the maritime industry, so by increasing pilot jobs it trickles down so you need more boat captains, deck hands etc,” said Mr Butler.

“It was always on the books, it was always law. The reason it wasn't enforced is because there weren't enough qualified pilots at the time, and so the government allowed them to operate as they saw fit so as not to stop the flow of cruise ships into the country and take on that economic cost. We have sufficient pilots now and the government has enforced the law.”

Mr Butler said recruiting new talent and providing training opportunities is critical to ensuring the industry maintains a strong pool of Bahamian pilots.

“We have to create new opportunities for young persons to enter the industry. We have to consider the age of most of the pilots, they are 50 plus. Training is a necessity. The first thing on our agenda is to start training,” said Mr Butler

He noted there is no shortage of opportunity for new entrants and that the association has already identified several individuals currently working in the industry to begin pilot training.

“Our association right now needs about eight to nine active apprentices and the Nassau Harbour Pilots Association needs people as well. So there’s no shortage of positions and opportunities for young people who want to join the industry,” said Mr Butler.

“We have already identified a few persons for training. They already working in industry, but we spoke into them if they're interested.”

Mr Butler also revealed plans to establish a formal pilot association that would regulate entry and training standards, ensuring the continued recruitment of top talent as the industry expands.

“We also want to start a Pilot Association for Bahamas, which would regulate training and entry testing so that we get the best of the best. Because once we get going, we’ll have opportunities and lots of people interested. So in order to make sure we always have the best we want to ensure we have proper testing and proper minimum standard for the industry,” said Mr Butler.