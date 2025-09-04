Man accused of attempted murder facing new gun and drug possession charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN previously charged with attempted murder was granted bail yesterday after police allegedly found a loaded rifle and more than 11 pounds of marijuana in his home last month.

Prosecutors said Anthony Henfield III, 29, was found with a black Aero Precision rifle, 10 rounds of .223 ammunition, and 11.3lbs of marijuana at his South Beach Drive residence around 5.30am on August 13. The drugs were said to have an estimated street value of $11,300.

Henfield was charged before Magistrate Lennox Coleby with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

His mother, 45-year-old Camille Rolle, was also charged in connection with the discovery of the loaded weapon.

Henfield had previously faced three counts of attempted murder after he and an accomplice allegedly shot and injured Arman Scott, Carbello Wells, and Marvin Johnson during an argument on Windsor Lane on February 17, 2017.

Both Henfield and Rolle pleaded not guilty to the latest charges.

Rolle was granted $6,000 bail with one or two sureties. Henfield’s bail was set at $8,000 with conditions requiring him to sign in at his local police station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by 7pm. He must also wear a monitoring device and comply with a daily curfew from 8am to 8pm.

The pair is expected back in court for trial on December 2.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted the case.