Rumours Miller won’t be picked

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

GOLDEN Isles MP Vaughn Miller’s political future is in question amid growing speculation that he may not be renominated by the Progressive Liberal Party for the next general election.

Although Mr Miller has publicly declared his intention to run again and has remained active in his constituency — at times campaigning alongside former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller — party insiders suggest his nomination is not guaranteed. Some say he has signalled a willingness to serve the PLP in another capacity if required.

Still, several Golden Isles residents told The Tribune they believe dissatisfaction with his performance is fuelling doubts about his candidacy. Supporters interviewed earlier this year said campaign pledges to improve infrastructure, clear bushes, and develop recreational spaces had not materialised.

When asked directly yesterday whether he was being pushed out, Mr Miller refused to be drawn. “I have no comments on the matter,” he said in response to several questions about his political future.

Golden Isles branch chairman Henrico Ellis said he has not received any confirmation from Mr Miller but expects the issue to be addressed at a branch meeting later this month.

Meanwhile, several prominent figures have surfaced as possible contenders for the PLP’s nomination in the constituency, including Senator Darron Pickstock and former Doctors Hospital chief executive officer Charles Sealy, who recently attended the PLP’s mandatory training module for aspiring candidates. Both declined to confirm their interest in the seat, though PLP constituents seemed open to them.

PLP supporters in the constituency have also mentioned House chaplain Bishop Valentino Williams, who pastors a church in the community, as an option.

While Bishop Williams confirmed receiving such appeals, he clarified

that party officials haven’t approached him and he is not actively seeking a nomination. He admitted he was open to the possibility.

“My life is totally under the instructions of God and so if the Lord wants me to do it, I’ll do it,” he said. “I’ll walk through the door if the door opens should He lead me in that area but it’s not of me. At this stage in my life, I’m totally open to whatever God has for me.”

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell did not respond to requests for comment on the matter yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mr Ellis added: “At the end of the day, Golden Isles’ position is that whoever the party selects or whoever the branch selects or welcomes, we’ll be able to support.

Our party is working as a cohesive unit and at the end of the day, some things are above the lower level politics.”

The Free National Movement (FNM) has ratified Brian Brown as its candidate for the constituency.