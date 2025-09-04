Woman ordered to counselling after exposing breasts at Goodman’s Bay beach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was ordered to attend drug counselling after admitting she exposed herself at Goodman’s Bay Beach and acted aggressively toward a police officer last month.

Prosecutors said 42-year-old Ideana Moss exposed her breasts near children at the beach and behaved disorderly on August 23.

When confronted by a police officer about her behaviour, Moss responded aggressively. She reportedly told the officer that she had just got her nipples pierced and would not cover them up.

Moss was charged with committing a grossly indecent act and disorderly behaviour before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

She pleaded guilty to the charges and expressed remorse, claiming she had been under the influence at the time of the incident.

Moss was granted a conditional discharge and placed on six months’ probation, during which she must attend drug counselling. Failure to comply will result in a one-month prison term.

She is scheduled to return to court for a report on January 19, 2026.

Sergeant Wilkinson prosecuted the case.