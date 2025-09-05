Dad of four visiting relative was one of two fatally shot by gunmen

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

A FATHER of four and a visiting relative were gunned down late on Tuesday night after four masked men stormed a Johnson Alley residence and opened fire, pushing the country’s murder count to 60 for the year.

Police said the victims, aged 41 and 32, were inside the home off Wulff Road when the gunmen forced their way in shortly after 10pm and shot them multiple times before fleeing in a black Nissan Juke. Emergency Medical Services confirmed the men died at the scene.

The older victim was identified by relatives as Andrew “Hornyman” Gibson, 41, a construction worker and father of four children — three daughters and one son. Family members described him as a “good dad” and “well known in the community.” Gibson had survived two previous shootings, one last year and another several years ago.

Relatives said he lived at the Johnson Alley residence with his girlfriend and her children. They added his death came as a shock, saying: “We leave everything to God, God will deal with everything.”

The second victim was identified as 32-year-old Stanley Christie, Gibson’s girlfriend’s nephew. Family described him as humble, fun, and caring, saying he “would give you the shirt off his back”. Christie, who had no children, frequently visited his aunt in the area. Relatives believe he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” His birthday would have been October 15.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, whose constituency includes Johnson Alley, expressed condolences to both families, saying no matter a person’s background, their relatives still suffer deeply from such losses. He noted that Gibson was outfitted with an electronic monitoring device and that over 30 rounds were fired in the attack.

Mr Munroe said the murders underscored the need for people to be cautious about the company they keep, adding that residents must become part of the solution to crime by cooperating with police and community initiatives. He explained that while technology such as CCTV and ShotSpotter is helpful, the most valuable tool is information provided by members of the public.

“It is pointless thinking I can sit down knowing that my neighbours are doing foolishness… To say it is not my business when they’re doing something that may bring something to your doorstep is dangerous,” he said.

Mr Munroe urged residents to share what they know with the police, Crime Stoppers, or community renewal offices, warning that failure to do so could make them unintentional victims.