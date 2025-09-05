DR KENT BAZARD: A Sporting Gamble? Exploring the case for a National Sports Lottery in The Bahamas

By DR KENT BAZARD

AS Bahamian athletes continue to shine on regional and international stages, one question lingers in the minds of sports leaders, parents and fans alike: how do we sustainably fund the growth of our nation’s sporting talent?

While passion and natural ability are abundant, financial resources are not.

One solution that keeps surfacing — often with equal parts hope and hesitation — is the creation of a national sports lottery.

The idea isn’t new.

Countries like Jamaica, Canada and the United Kingdom have implemented similar models with varying degrees of success.

In principle, a sports lottery would dedicate a portion of ticket sales revenue to athletic development, providing funds for travel, equipment, coaching and facility upgrades.

In a small nation like ours, where limited budgets often force sports federations to compete for scraps, such a mechanism could be a game-changer.

Proponents argue that a national lottery could create a consistent funding stream, insulating sports programmes from budget cuts and political cycles.

Properly structured, it could support elite competitors while also seeding development at the grassroots level — giving neighbourhood programmes, high school teams and community clubs access to better resources.

It would also allow everyday Bahamians to feel invested in national pride.

Imagine buying a lotto ticket and knowing your dollar might help send a sprinter to the Olympics or a swimmer to CARIFTA.

But a sports lottery is not without its risks.

If poorly regulated or politically mismanaged, it could do more harm than good. Gambling — even in its most benign forms — has social consequences.

Framing lottery participation as a patriotic duty may inadvertently promote excessive or addictive behaviour, especially in lower-income communities.

And without full transparency, the entire system could quickly lose credibility. We’ve seen this in other jurisdictions, where funds promised for sports development were quietly redirected or used inefficiently, leaving athletes in the same position — or worse off.

So, what would it take for a Bahamian sports lottery to succeed? First, trust.

This means establishing an independent, non-partisan body to oversee fund allocation — with representation from athletes, civil society and financial experts. This body must operate transparently, issuing quarterly public reports and undergoing annual audits from a third-party firm. Funds should be earmarked according to need, with separate allotments for youth development, national teams, facility upgrades and medical or performance services.

A merit-based application system would allow federations, clubs and athletes to access support without bias or favouritism.

Equally important is public education. If we ask Bahamians to support sports through lottery participation, we must also ensure they understand the risks of gambling and have access to support if problems arise. This could include limits on advertising and partnerships with addiction prevention programmes. A sports lottery must never exploit the very people it aims to uplift.

Ultimately, the question is not just whether The Bahamas should start a sports lottery, but how we would structure it to ensure lasting benefit.

With rising expectations on our athletes and limited budgets to support them, innovative funding models are worth exploring.

But we cannot afford shortcuts or sloppy execution. We’ve always said our athletes punch above their weight on the world stage. It’s time our systems did too — with vision, integrity and discipline.





• Dr Kent Bazard, sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specialises in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides insights and guidance for athletes of all ages - men and women.